North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
fox32chicago.com
Warm up in Wrigleyville at Santa Baby Bar
If Santa Baby Bar can't get you in the holiday spirit, nothing can. It is a multi-room, multi-floor Christmas pop-up with a specialty menu that Santa himself would love. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora opening warming center ahead of winter storm
AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora is opening its overnight warming center to the public Tuesday as temperatures begin to drop significantly. The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 N. Broadway. It will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will run daily through next...
thereporteronline.net
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak canceling trains, airlines allowing free flight changes ahead of winter storm in Chicago
Amtrak has canceled multiple scheduled trains across the country, including many running through Chicago. And airlines are now issuing waivers so that passengers can change their flights — free of cost.
fox32chicago.com
New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives. The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
fox32chicago.com
Families 'shop' for toys and gifts at Marillac St. Vincent's Christmas Store in Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Hundreds of families in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood got to pick out presents and stocking stuffers at Marillac St. Vincent's Family Services Christmas Store on Saturday. The Christmas Store was held at the Vince and Pat Foglia Family and Youth Center on Jackson Boulevard. Families were invited to...
fox32chicago.com
Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm
CHICAGO - With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice. The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency. This means...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago snowstorm: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of massive storm expected to bring blizzard conditions
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Northeast Illinois and most of Northwest Indiana ahead of a massive winter storm system expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region later this week. Forecast details for this winter storm are now coming into focus. A far-reaching,...
Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Person seriously injured in Little Village house fire
CHICAGO - One person was seriously hurt during a house fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 2822 S. Keeler Ave., according to officials. An adult was transported to Saint Anthony's Hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other people refused...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
2 charged with stealing over $2K in merchandise from Oak Brook Macy's
49-year-old Brandon Abrons of Michigan City, Indiana and 42-year-old McKinley Brown of Chicago’s West Side face burglary and theft charges after police say they stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s Thursday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head inside a residence on the Far South Side Monday. At about 5:31 p.m., a 49-year-old man was inside a residence in the 13000 block of South Champlain when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
