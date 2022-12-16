ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Warm up in Wrigleyville at Santa Baby Bar

If Santa Baby Bar can't get you in the holiday spirit, nothing can. It is a multi-room, multi-floor Christmas pop-up with a specialty menu that Santa himself would love. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition

CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
HOMER GLEN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora opening warming center ahead of winter storm

AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora is opening its overnight warming center to the public Tuesday as temperatures begin to drop significantly. The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 N. Broadway. It will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will run daily through next...
AURORA, IL
thereporteronline.net

Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives. The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm

CHICAGO - With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice. The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency. This means...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person seriously injured in Little Village house fire

CHICAGO - One person was seriously hurt during a house fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 2822 S. Keeler Ave., according to officials. An adult was transported to Saint Anthony's Hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other people refused...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?

Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head inside a residence on the Far South Side Monday. At about 5:31 p.m., a 49-year-old man was inside a residence in the 13000 block of South Champlain when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
