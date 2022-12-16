Read full article on original website
North Carolina Chick-fil-A fined after violating child labor laws, Dept. of Labor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchise is facing fines after letting teenagers use hazardous machinery and paying workers with meals, a federal investigation found. Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday the Hendersonville store allowed three workers who were under 18 years old to operate,...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Phone Calls to Community Members
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as Sgt. Bryan Freeborn at the Sheriff’s Office. The phone number being used to call individuals is (828) 220-9705. If you do receive this call or a voicemail, do not engage...
Investigation into harassing text messages to Upstate women expands
An investigation continues to grow after several Upstate women have received harassing anonymous text messages. The investigation began in Greenville County last week and expanded to Oconee County, Monday.
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
wcti12.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announces $3,000 reward for murder suspect information
Buncombe County, North Carolina — On December 20th, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Cody Wayne Dockins. According to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Dockins is wanted for first degree murder, and other outstanding warrants. Anyone with...
WLOS.com
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
FOX Carolina
Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
FOX Carolina
Conviction upheld for Greenville Co. murderer who challenged photo lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison. Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing teen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Dec. 15. Officers said 16 - year - old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS and was last seen leaving a facility on Halton Road wearing a black jacket, black or gray pants and shiny/sparkly sandals.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Sheriff's Large Fentanyl Seizure
Rutherford County -- The "VICE" Unit of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been working a major Fentanyl Distribution conspiracy case in Rutherford County,. and their job is far from done; additional arrests are expected, along. with state and federal charges. Few specifics may be shared at this time in...
WYFF4.com
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department. Booth said Joanna Guy, 23,...
Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Greenville Co.
A death investigation is underway in Greenville County after a person was found shot dead Monday morning.
WLOS.com
WLOS.com
Missing: SC police searching for 15-year-old boy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. The Greenville Police Department says at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, 15-year-old Jayden Wooten left his home and has not been heard from since. Police say...
