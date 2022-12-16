ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Conviction upheld for Greenville Co. murderer who challenged photo lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison. Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing teen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Dec. 15. Officers said 16 - year - old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS and was last seen leaving a facility on Halton Road wearing a black jacket, black or gray pants and shiny/sparkly sandals.
GREENVILLE, SC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Sheriff's Large Fentanyl Seizure

Rutherford County -- The "VICE" Unit of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been working a major Fentanyl Distribution conspiracy case in Rutherford County,. and their job is far from done; additional arrests are expected, along. with state and federal charges. Few specifics may be shared at this time in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WLOS.com

1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: SC police searching for 15-year-old boy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. The Greenville Police Department says at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, 15-year-old Jayden Wooten left his home and has not been heard from since. Police say...
GREENVILLE, SC

