Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at all-time highs for firearm detections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee airports. All commercial airports in Tennessee have met or surpassed all-time highs for detections in 2022, and the statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic cold front arrives on Thursday and cold air will bring temperatures into the single digits on Thursday night. There is a Wind Chill Watch in place and there will likely be a wind chill warning Thursday night into Friday. With actual temperatures in the...
