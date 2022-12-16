Read full article on original website
Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at all-time highs for firearm detections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee airports. All commercial airports in Tennessee have met or surpassed all-time highs for detections in 2022, and the statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m. Officials are...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic cold front arrives on Thursday and cold air will bring temperatures into the single digits on Thursday night. There is a Wind Chill Watch in place and there will likely be a wind chill warning Thursday night into Friday. With actual temperatures in the...
