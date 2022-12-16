Read full article on original website
4d ago
Way too much $ for a first time show. I mean maybe if it’s been around for a while with lots of positive feedback. They wanted $50 for my wife and I. There are so many other light shows for free why spend that much for an unknown display 👎
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Gala in Hamlet
HAMLET — On December 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., St. Mary’s Holiness Church, of Hamlet, hosted the event of the season for Richmond county — their Christmas Gala 2022. “This was a time that people could come together and feel good about themselves, dressed up, as we celebrate the birth of Christ,” said Rev. JF Quick. “In a world where people seem to have no desire for unity or love, it is important that the believers in Christ maintain our teachings of Christ and his great love.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Pop into Finland shoe drive begins
Pop into Finland is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds for a local college student to go on a mission trip to Finland to spread the gospel of Acts 2:38. Pop into Finland is the name of the mission trip and the fundraising efforts of Amber Ward. Ward moved to Hoke County after living in Moore County for 17 years. She currently works in Moore County.
Scotland deputies host annual ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ event
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office spread holiday magic to some of the county’s youngest residents at the annual Shop With A Sheriff event held Friday, December 16 at the Laurinburg Walmart. Approximately 20 children, ranging in age from newborn to teenagers, attended with family members....
cbs17
Home for the holidays: Cumberland County shelter animals looking for forever homes
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—There are many pets at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter who are looking for their forever homes. And although their looking for those homes, Animal Services Director Elaine Smith shared that a pet should only be given as a holiday gift if the recipient is aware and ready to take on the responsibility of pet ownership.
Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree program distributes gifts to help children, seniors in need this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is one that touches the hearts of so many children and seniors during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Selemia Love was among the people who came to collect their toys to put under Christmas trees. Love picked up gifts for her eight children.
ncconstructionnews.com
Fayetteville approves agreement for new downtown hotel
Fayetteville council has approved a letter of intent with Reindl Properties to build a seven-story, 134-room hotel on a site near the planned civic plaza. Fayetteville architect Rob Sharp will design the hotel and Fayetteville’s C.R. Crawford Construction is the general contractor for the project expected to cost about $50 million.
monroenc.org
Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure
Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for William Snyder Saulsbury of Pinehurst
William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19th. Born in State College, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually teaching English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia – Ontiveros. They married on Dec. 29, 1971 and soon started a family after returning to America he and his wife worked at Governor Bacon while also earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as Director of Technical Services.
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Kerry N. Ross of Southern Pines
Kerry N. Ross, 67, of Southern Pines, NC passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Duke Medical Pavilion in Durham, NC. Kerry was born in Albemarle, NC on September 9, 1955 to the late Dr. Willis Richard Ross and the late Norma Long Ross. He is survived by his wife...
sandhillssentinel.com
Towns awarded Rural Transformation Grant Fund
Gov. Roy Cooper announced recently that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. The Town of Vass was awarded $650,000 under the resilient neighborhoods category which offers funds focused on...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area
For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
An early Christmas at the Lumberton Toy and Comic Show
LUMBERTON — “The 120, as far as I know serves no purpose in the game,” Dan DeLuca of Everstar said about a 120-sided die. Th
sandhillssentinel.com
Town seeks input on planned development project in West Southern Pines
The Town of Southern Pines requests public feedback on a proposed conceptual development plan (CDP) for property owned by the town on W. Morganton Rd. at the entry to the West Southern Pines neighborhood. This is the next step in the project Southern Pines has been working on since March...
Up and Coming Weekly
New County 911 Call Center goes live
Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
Century-old Lumberton ordinances discovered in museum basement
LUMBERTON — According to an article on the Robeson County History Museum’s website written by museum volunteer Scott Bigelow, the
WFAE.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 215 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a news release, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the transfer of 215 acres of land to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County. In November 2021, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 215 acres of forest only a half-mile away from the Hardaway...
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
sandhillssentinel.com
The Sunday Scoop: The Church of the Advent
The Church of the Advent, in Southern Pines, practices ancient Christian worship that Father Michael McKinnon said he delivers like a Baptist preacher. “My wife was Baptist, and she was the toughest convert I ever had,” McKinnon laughed. This denomination of faith is evangelical, believes the Bible is the...
