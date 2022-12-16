ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

4d ago

Way too much $ for a first time show. I mean maybe if it’s been around for a while with lots of positive feedback. They wanted $50 for my wife and I. There are so many other light shows for free why spend that much for an unknown display 👎

Richmond County Daily Journal

Christmas Gala in Hamlet

HAMLET — On December 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., St. Mary’s Holiness Church, of Hamlet, hosted the event of the season for Richmond county — their Christmas Gala 2022. “This was a time that people could come together and feel good about themselves, dressed up, as we celebrate the birth of Christ,” said Rev. JF Quick. “In a world where people seem to have no desire for unity or love, it is important that the believers in Christ maintain our teachings of Christ and his great love.”
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pop into Finland shoe drive begins

Pop into Finland is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds for a local college student to go on a mission trip to Finland to spread the gospel of Acts 2:38. Pop into Finland is the name of the mission trip and the fundraising efforts of Amber Ward. Ward moved to Hoke County after living in Moore County for 17 years. She currently works in Moore County.
ABERDEEN, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Fayetteville approves agreement for new downtown hotel

Fayetteville council has approved a letter of intent with Reindl Properties to build a seven-story, 134-room hotel on a site near the planned civic plaza. Fayetteville architect Rob Sharp will design the hotel and Fayetteville’s C.R. Crawford Construction is the general contractor for the project expected to cost about $50 million.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
monroenc.org

Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure

Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
MONROE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for William Snyder Saulsbury of Pinehurst

William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19th. Born in State College, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually teaching English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia – Ontiveros. They married on Dec. 29, 1971 and soon started a family after returning to America he and his wife worked at Governor Bacon while also earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as Director of Technical Services.
PINEHURST, NC
The L3 Brand

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Kerry N. Ross of Southern Pines

Kerry N. Ross, 67, of Southern Pines, NC passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Duke Medical Pavilion in Durham, NC. Kerry was born in Albemarle, NC on September 9, 1955 to the late Dr. Willis Richard Ross and the late Norma Long Ross. He is survived by his wife...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Towns awarded Rural Transformation Grant Fund

Gov. Roy Cooper announced recently that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. The Town of Vass was awarded $650,000 under the resilient neighborhoods category which offers funds focused on...
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area

For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

New County 911 Call Center goes live

Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

The Sunday Scoop: The Church of the Advent

The Church of the Advent, in Southern Pines, practices ancient Christian worship that Father Michael McKinnon said he delivers like a Baptist preacher. “My wife was Baptist, and she was the toughest convert I ever had,” McKinnon laughed. This denomination of faith is evangelical, believes the Bible is the...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

