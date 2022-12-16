Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Another week, another SEC honor for standout LSU women's basketball forward Angel Reese
LSU women’s basketball forward Angel Reese earned her third Southeastern Conference player of the week honor Tuesday to go with her ESPN national player of the week recognition Monday. Reese led No. 10 LSU (12-0) to three victories, including two in the Maui Classic. At home last Wednesday against...
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball
LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia follows red-hot summer with undefeated start
The New Iberia boys basketball team has been on a mission since a one-point loss in the Class 5A quarterfinals last season. In that game, the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied from a 16-point deficit with four minutes remaining to come within two points of fifth-seeded Ouachita Parish, which held on for a 52-51 win.
theadvocate.com
After slow start, Liberty girls basketball pulls away from Opelousas in Red Stick Invitational
Liberty Magnet’s girls basketball team is in transition. The Patriots graduated the three remaining members last year that helped hoist a state championship in the 2019-20 season, leading to some rocky times this campaign. With 6-foot-3 junior Whitney Hart leading the way, Liberty exhibited a team playing closer to...
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
theadvocate.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC
-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
theadvocate.com
Photos, video: Baton Rouge firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at Tigerland apartments
Baton Rouge firefighters battled a massive blaze Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the Tigerland neighborhood, calling multiple rounds of backup as heavy winds fanned flames that fully consumed two buildings, caving in both roofs and sending plumes of smoke into the air for hours. The blaze broke out...
theadvocate.com
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Public will soon be able to see the Roy House, UL's oldest building, restored to its former beauty
The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 21, 2022
We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
theadvocate.com
Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say
Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
theadvocate.com
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
theadvocate.com
One injured in shooting at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road
A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.
theadvocate.com
One dead in shooting near apartment complex on Florida Boulevard, police say
A shooting on Florida Boulevard Monday night left one man dead, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say the shooting occurred near the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
theadvocate.com
Texas group behind $7.5 billion ‘blue’ ammonia plant hires Denmark firm for carbon capture
The Texas group behind a potential $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish has hired a Danish company to provide licensing and engineering work for the massive energy project. Topsoe, a decarbonization company that specializes in hydrogen and ammonia technology licensing and carbon capture, will provide “licensing,...
theadvocate.com
Man shot dead after fight in Baton Rouge market days before Christmas; 'just foolishness'
A man was shot and killed Monday morning after getting into an altercation inside a market across from an apartment complex — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive drew a cohort...
Comments / 0