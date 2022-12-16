ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball

LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia follows red-hot summer with undefeated start

The New Iberia boys basketball team has been on a mission since a one-point loss in the Class 5A quarterfinals last season. In that game, the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied from a 16-point deficit with four minutes remaining to come within two points of fifth-seeded Ouachita Parish, which held on for a 52-51 win.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC

-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Public will soon be able to see the Roy House, UL's oldest building, restored to its former beauty

The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 21, 2022

We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say

Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured in shooting at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road

A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy