Wilson starting at QB for Jets against Jaguars
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday that Wilson will be under center Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt. “I […]
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings
The man nicknamed “Buddy Love” apparently has no love for his old team. Video went viral this week of Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield taking a vulgar shot at the Sacramento Kings while shooting around before a game against the Boston Celtics. As Pacers teammate Aaron Nesmith was being interviewed, Hield was in the background... The post Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia Lands Star Missouri Transfer Dominic Lovett
The SEC champs added another dynamic wideout for the 2023 season.
