Springfield City Council, mayor to see pay increases in 2024
SPRINGFIELD — The City Council approved a revised ordinance to increase the compensation amount of the city councilors and city council president during Monday’s meeting. Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the president of the City Council will receive $28,500 and fellow councilors will receive $28,000. Additionally, the annual compensation of the elected mayor of Springfield will be $175,000, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Worcester City Council once again attempting to address vacant Big D Supermarket
A former supermarket on Mill Street in Worcester has sat vacant for more than 20 years, creating an eyesore and becoming a site of illegal dumping and other illicit activity, according to District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj. Haxhiaj is making the latest push to get the space redeveloped. She is...
Local Rhodes Scholarship recipient receives proclamation at Springfield City Hall
A local man received a proclamation at Springfield City Hall Monday evening.
Sale closed in Springfield: $180,000 for a condominium
Andrea Martin bought the property at 20 Jamestown Drive, Springfield, from Susan J Labb on Nov. 30, 2022. The $180,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In November 2021, a...
Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Springfield
Julie Guarente and Victor Pinheiro bought the property at 49 West Allen Ridge Road, Springfield, from Robert H Sr Est Guarente on Nov. 30, 2022, for $220,000 which represents a price per square foot of $239. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage and sits on a 12,031-square-foot lot.
State Rep. Stephen Kulik recalled as ‘decent man,’ who rose above politics for common good
If there is a constant in the way in which Stephen Kulik is remembered, it’s for a being a “decent man,” one who was devoted to public service and the common good. Humble, kind, patient are among the adjectives used to describe the man who at one point in his 25 years on Beacon Hill represented more than 20 small towns in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
MassLive.com
Belchertown conservation administrator resigns
BELCHERTOWN — Erica N. Larner, the town’s conservation administrator since 2018, announced she is resigning effective Dec. 28 to accept a position with Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. She will be a planner with the agency’s Land Use and Environmental Protection Department, her resignation letter says. In another...
Sale closed in Springfield: $254,000 for a six-bedroom home
Ramona Rodriguez Valle bought the property at 28 Virginia Street, Springfield, from Scott Introvigne on Nov. 28, 2022, for $254,000 which represents a price per square foot of $130. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 5,502-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team
The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
Palmer School Committee discusses finance audit following MassLive report
Following a MassLive investigation into confidentiality agreements signed at Palmer public schools in the last six years — which found one former teacher was paid out a $25,000 settlement — school committee members are exploring the idea of a forensic audit of the school district’s finances. At...
Educators, staff dress down to support Westfield Food Pantry
WESTFIELD — Westfield public school staff paid for the privilege of “dressing down” on Dec. 19 to raise money for the Westfield Food Pantry, although many used the occasion to bring out their favorite holiday frocks. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski posed with a sweater and matching holiday created...
Single-family house in Springfield sells for $280,600
Andrew Barrett bought the property at 58 Vail Street, Springfield, from 1987 Llc Brital on Nov. 28, 2022, for $280,600 which represents a price per square foot of $232. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. It sits on a 5,001-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Detached house in Holyoke sells for $220,000
Kara Moriarty acquired the property at 12 Florida Drive, Holyoke, from Joan M Greaney on Nov. 28, 2022. The $220,000 purchase price works out to $191 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Westfield’s Citizen Police Academy will look at all aspects of law enforcement
WESTFIELD — Westfield residents interested in learning more about being a police officer in today’s world can sign up for the 19th Westfield Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy, which begins Jan. 31. The 12-week class is meant to be an informational course to give citizens a look...
Two-bedroom home sells in Springfield for $160,000
Jillian Lopez acquired the property at 32 Pear Street, Springfield, from Henry Downey and Martin Downey on Nov. 30, 2022. The $160,000 purchase price works out to $185 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 6,299 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single family residence sells in Amherst for $558,600
Shiyue Deng acquired the property at 786 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, from Susan E Jahoda and Stephen Korns on Nov. 28, 2022. The $558,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $450. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
Condominium sells for $406,000 in Northampton
Lisa Lipkin bought the property at 117 Olander Drive, Northampton, from Nancy L Lowe on Nov. 30, 2022, for $406,000 which works out to $434 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional units have recently been purchased close...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $281,000
Ryan Cyr bought the property at 10 Spring Street, South Hadley, from Nicholas A Friscia and Darcy Friscia on Dec. 1, 2022, for $281,000 which represents a price per square foot of $183. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 9,052-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Sale closed in Belchertown: $788,000 for a three-bedroom home
Richard Prager and Beverly Prager bought the property at 205 North Street, Belchertown, from Daniel W Shelton and Tessa C Shelton on Nov. 30, 2022, for $788,000 which works out to $257 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
