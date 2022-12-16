ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Four suspects detained in Santa Rosa sideshow high speed chase

SANTA ROSA -- Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after a high speed chase that began at a Santa Rosa sideshow ended in Novato.Santa Rosa police said the suspects were in a stolen Dodge Charger and raced through several Sonoma County communities at speeds exceeding 100 mph.Patrol officers were aided by a CHP aircraft during the pursuit.Santa Rosa police said the incident took place as officers broke up several sideshows on Saturday night. At approximately 10:50 p.m. an officer attempted an enforcement stop on a white Dodge Charger involved in the sideshow activity in the area...
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fire in Castro Valley home extinguished in under 30 minutes

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Castro Valley in under 30 minutes Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 11 a.m., according to the tweet. The fire extended into the attic of the structure, which looked […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
abc10.com

Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver

VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
VALLEJO, CA
vallejosun.com

2022 was deadliest year in Solano County jails in 24 years

FAIRFIELD – Five people died in Solano County jails in 2022 — more than any year since 1998 — according to records from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and data published by the state Department of Justice. The sheriff’s office declined to disclose a cause for...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Collision on Byron Highway

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, officials reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Byron Highway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Byron Highway in the vicinity of Hay Road shortly after 3:20 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash

VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA

