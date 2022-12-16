Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Coffee Shop Fed Up With Burglaries, Want City to Take Action
A North Bay coffee shop says it's fed up and making changes after being burglarized twice in six weeks. The scene at Grind Cafe in Vallejo Monday morning was an all too familiar one. The shop had to do the same kind of clean up just six weeks ago after...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Four suspects detained in Santa Rosa sideshow high speed chase
SANTA ROSA -- Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after a high speed chase that began at a Santa Rosa sideshow ended in Novato.Santa Rosa police said the suspects were in a stolen Dodge Charger and raced through several Sonoma County communities at speeds exceeding 100 mph.Patrol officers were aided by a CHP aircraft during the pursuit.Santa Rosa police said the incident took place as officers broke up several sideshows on Saturday night. At approximately 10:50 p.m. an officer attempted an enforcement stop on a white Dodge Charger involved in the sideshow activity in the area...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Man, 48, Dies In ICU Following Encounter With Sheriff’s Deputies
UPDATE (12/19/22) – According to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner Stingley has passed away. His official time and date of death are 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Dymin says her father’s body was taken from the hospital by the coroner on Sunday, Dec. 18. Early...
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento apartment catches fire after a candle is left burning, officials say
Sacramento fire crews responded to an early morning fire Monday at a single-story apartment complex after a candle left burning sparked a blaze. The Sacramento Fire Department said nine people were alerted quickly and escaped the flames. Some residents grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped put the fire out, officials said.
KCRA.com
Roommate arrested in connection to Sacramento County house fire death, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 61-year-old man was arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in connection to a suspicious death after a house fire in Sacramento County on Sunday morning. Tyrone Gregory faces voluntary manslaughter charges. Sacramento Metro Fire officials said firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire coming...
Fire in Castro Valley home extinguished in under 30 minutes
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Castro Valley in under 30 minutes Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 11 a.m., according to the tweet. The fire extended into the attic of the structure, which looked […]
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
abc10.com
Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver
VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
vallejosun.com
2022 was deadliest year in Solano County jails in 24 years
FAIRFIELD – Five people died in Solano County jails in 2022 — more than any year since 1998 — according to records from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and data published by the state Department of Justice. The sheriff’s office declined to disclose a cause for...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Jackson Highway Monday morning in Sacramento County
A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on the Jackson Highway in Sacramento County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened on eastbound Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. A white Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the eastbound lane when a...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Collision on Byron Highway
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, officials reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Byron Highway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Byron Highway in the vicinity of Hay Road shortly after 3:20 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on...
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
