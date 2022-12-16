ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Power-play goals by Malkin, Rust help Pens stop Rangers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan thought his team wasn’t playing with emotion throughout the first half of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers. Then a red-hot power play came to the rescue. Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored with the man advantage as Pittsburgh beat the Rangers 3-2 to stop their seven-game winning streak. “We weren’t playing that hard and for some odd reason, we weren’t in a game that we should’ve been,” Rust said. “I think getting those power-play goals really kind of gave us a shot in the arm.”
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

