The Associated Press

Power-play goals by Malkin, Rust help Pens stop Rangers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan thought his team wasn’t playing with emotion throughout the first half of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers. Then a red-hot power play came to the rescue. Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored with the man advantage as Pittsburgh beat the Rangers 3-2 to stop their seven-game winning streak. “We weren’t playing that hard and for some odd reason, we weren’t in a game that we should’ve been,” Rust said. “I think getting those power-play goals really kind of gave us a shot in the arm.”
Markkanen scores 38 to lead Jazz past Pistons 126-111

DETROIT (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and the Utah Jazz defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-111 on Tuesday night. Markkanen also matched his career best for points, set Nov. 18 against Phoenix. “Obviously, Lauri had an amazing game for us,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “He really pushed us into the lead.” Jarred Vanderbilt added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who outscored Detroit 65-51 in the second half. Utah had at least 30 points in all four quarters.
