PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan thought his team wasn’t playing with emotion throughout the first half of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers. Then a red-hot power play came to the rescue. Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored with the man advantage as Pittsburgh beat the Rangers 3-2 to stop their seven-game winning streak. “We weren’t playing that hard and for some odd reason, we weren’t in a game that we should’ve been,” Rust said. “I think getting those power-play goals really kind of gave us a shot in the arm.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO