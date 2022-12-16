ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Related
wvih.com

Parents Charged With Attempted Murder

The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On November 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
MEADE COUNTY, KY
korncountry.com

Columbus police investigate two deaths on Sumpter Court

COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE at 4 p.m. Tuesday: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people that the Columbus Police Department (CPD) discovered deceased in their home Monday night as Julie Anne Schmidtke, 36, and Charles W. Schmidtke, 41. CPD found them dead inside 2272 Sumpter Court after they received a report that Julie’s estranged husband, Charles, had allegedly entered the residence and possibly shot her, according to authorities.
COLUMBUS, IN
14news.com

Man wanted for child molesting arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police arrested a man who was wanted in Floyd County Indiana. Jonathan Svare was wanted on a child molesting charge. The Henderson County Detention Center shows Svare is due in court Tuesday. There’s no word on when he’ll be transported back to Floyd County....
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after violating no trespass order

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville woman was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 50 block of South Teddy Bird Lane after a request for a welfare check. When the deputy arrived they noticed the gate to the backyard was...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made after argument turns physical

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY

