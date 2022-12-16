Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Parents Charged With Attempted Murder
The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On November 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
korncountry.com
Columbus police investigate two deaths on Sumpter Court
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE at 4 p.m. Tuesday: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people that the Columbus Police Department (CPD) discovered deceased in their home Monday night as Julie Anne Schmidtke, 36, and Charles W. Schmidtke, 41. CPD found them dead inside 2272 Sumpter Court after they received a report that Julie’s estranged husband, Charles, had allegedly entered the residence and possibly shot her, according to authorities.
14news.com
Man wanted for child molesting arrested in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police arrested a man who was wanted in Floyd County Indiana. Jonathan Svare was wanted on a child molesting charge. The Henderson County Detention Center shows Svare is due in court Tuesday. There’s no word on when he’ll be transported back to Floyd County....
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after violating no trespass order
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville woman was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 50 block of South Teddy Bird Lane after a request for a welfare check. When the deputy arrived they noticed the gate to the backyard was...
Burglary investigation uncovers string of crimes, nets 7 arrests
What started as an investigation into a burglary at Lawrence County Farm Supply ended up with state police arresting seven people connected to several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell.
953wiki.com
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
wbiw.com
Arrest made after argument turns physical
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
WLKY.com
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
WLKY.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
wbiw.com
Caller reports unknown man attempts to open her door, BPD makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges when Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of K Street after a report of a male attempting to open the caller’s apartment door. When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Donald Harrison outside...
Nashville PD: Bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said a person used a voice-changing device […]
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
