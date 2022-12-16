Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Voted GQ's Most Stylish Man Of The Year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most fashionable man of the year.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a breakout season with the Oklahoma City Thunder as of right now. The guard is putting up 31.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 5.8 APG, and many believe that he is a budding superstar.

Aside from his success on the court with the Oklahoma City Thunder , it seems as though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having success off the court as well. It was recently revealed by the editors of GQ that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been voted as the publication's "Most Stylish Man of the Year".

And the Winner Is… The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard with impeccable taste in leather: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander! GQ's readers, voting on Instagram, delivered SGA a victory over A$AP Rocky—last year's number-two finisher, and himself midway through a legendary run of new-dad fits. No small feat! But that's just the kind of year SGA has had. He's perhaps the breakout of the NBA season, averaging over 30 points per game. And he's doing it while turning more heads than ever in the tunnel. He's an expert at not wearing a shirt. He's the king of the puffy vest. And, don't forget: you voted him the NBA's most stylish player back in June, too. How's that for a clean sweep?

There's no doubt that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had some interesting outfits in the past. He was notably part of Paris Fashion Week , and it is clear that GQ's readers appreciate his sense of style.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is One Of The Best Players In The League

Though the Oklahoma City Thunder are still a rebuilding team, there is a lot to like about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is an elite slasher and shot-creator in the midrange area, as well as a solid defender. Many are high on him, and Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone previously stated that the guard should be in the MVP conversation .

“The guy is an MVP candidate,” Michael Malone says of SGA.

It is hard to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the award this year, as his team isn't positioned well enough for him to do so. However, if the team starts winning in future years, his getting an MVP award is entirely possible.

Hopefully, we see the success continue for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both on and off the court. He is clearly a talented individual, and we'll see how well he does in his future endeavors.

