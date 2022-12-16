Read full article on original website
cw34.com
South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder
COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
cw34.com
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
cw34.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
cw34.com
Detectives looking for missing man, last seen in November
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man last seen in November. The sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Clendaniel was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 19, but hasn't been seen since. Detectives said they...
cw34.com
'I knew that thing would track me;' Man accused of stealing iPad in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tracking feature on an iPad came in handy during a burglary in Riviera Beach. On Dec. 14, an employee of Legacy Contracting Solutions on Garden Road reported a burglary to police. The supervisor told police that someone broke into four company vehicles. All had window damage and property missing. An iPad was among the missing items, as well as a drill, grinder, wrench set and other construction tools.
cw34.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
cw34.com
Trio accused of stealing more than 5 dozen boat propellers on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Three people are accused of stealing $73,000 worth of boat propellers to fuel their drug habits in St. Lucie County. Detectives arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, of Fort Pierce; Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, of Fort Pierce; and Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, of Fort Pierce.
cw34.com
Car wash employee accused of getting into DUI crash in customer's car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A car wash employee is accused of taking a customer's car out for a spin after work and getting into a DUI crash in Boca Raton. Police arrested 20-year-old Paula Valentina Rincon Delgado on charges of grand theft auto, DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash.
cw34.com
Business burglar nabbed after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a string of business burglaries in Port St. Lucie. In one case, the man ripped out a cash register from a CVS store on S. US Highway 1 on Dec. 9, stealing $300. A week earlier,...
cw34.com
56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
cw34.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
cw34.com
Nearly $80,000 stolen after local agency falls victim to check fraud
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A governmental agency in West Palm Beach says they have fallen victim to theft and check fraud of nearly $80,000. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) said multiple vendor checks were deposited in a downtown West Palm Beach United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox, but never made it to the intended recipients.
cw34.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
cw34.com
Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale
PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
cw34.com
Fentanyl Crackdown: Flurry of drug busts on Treasure Coast show enforcement is effective
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The single greatest drug threat facing this country - fentanyl - is becoming a problem across the state - most recently on the Treasure Coast. In just the past week, authorities have made multiple fentanyl busts in the region - arresting at least five people.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run involving golf cart on the Blue Heron Bridge
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a man from Riviera Beach in connection to a fatal-hit-and-run crash on the Blue Heron Bridge four months ago. Willie Joe Shannon Jr., 57, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Investigators say Shannon...
cw34.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony and inaugural ride held at new Brightline Boca station
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s an exciting day in Boca Raton, as a new Brightline station opened Tuesday. CBS12 was one of the very first to experience the inaugural train ride from the Brightline Boca station to Brightline Fort Lauderdale. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says the...
cw34.com
Tractor-trailer crash leads to 100 gallons of fuel spilled in Hobe Sound
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Fuel began pouring out of a tractor-trailer after a car crashed into the side the truck. According to the Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Bridge Rd, near Powerline Rd, at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver of a car and veered into the westbound lane and struck the tractor trailer.
cw34.com
I-Team: Senior residents at St. Andrews scared to ride elevators, can't take the stairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, you know it is no fun. And worse, it can be dangerous. Now imagine you’re a senior who can’t take the stairs. The elevators in your building are so unreliable, you never know if you’re going to make it to your floor or be stuck waiting for someone to get you out.
