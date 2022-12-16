ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder

COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
COOPER CITY, FL
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
Detectives looking for missing man, last seen in November

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man last seen in November. The sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Clendaniel was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 19, but hasn't been seen since. Detectives said they...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
'I knew that thing would track me;' Man accused of stealing iPad in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tracking feature on an iPad came in handy during a burglary in Riviera Beach. On Dec. 14, an employee of Legacy Contracting Solutions on Garden Road reported a burglary to police. The supervisor told police that someone broke into four company vehicles. All had window damage and property missing. An iPad was among the missing items, as well as a drill, grinder, wrench set and other construction tools.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL
56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Nearly $80,000 stolen after local agency falls victim to check fraud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A governmental agency in West Palm Beach says they have fallen victim to theft and check fraud of nearly $80,000. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) said multiple vendor checks were deposited in a downtown West Palm Beach United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox, but never made it to the intended recipients.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale

PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
PALM BEACH, FL
Tractor-trailer crash leads to 100 gallons of fuel spilled in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Fuel began pouring out of a tractor-trailer after a car crashed into the side the truck. According to the Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Bridge Rd, near Powerline Rd, at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver of a car and veered into the westbound lane and struck the tractor trailer.
HOBE SOUND, FL

