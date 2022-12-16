ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated Well

The U.S. Department of State stated there are about 24.9 million victims who are at the receiving end of human trafficking. You would never think migrants would be part of that statistic but they are. And, some human traffickers were charged in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Mail

El Paso deputy city manager says he will never be ready for the end of Title 42 and there will be chaos with an influx of migrants

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told city leaders there is no way for their community to be prepared for the end of Title 42 come December 21. 'It's not a good state. I mean we could see up to thousands a day passing through our community,' said D'Agostino, who is in charge of the city's response to the migrant crisis.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

More tragedy for Texas border agents

"In less than 2 weeks time we have had 3 Border Patrol Agents commit suicide. Just today we had one in El Paso, Texas. Something is seriously wrong with our men and women protecting our borders. Where is Alejandro Mayorkas and the Border Czar?" Mayra Flores, US House Candidate TX-34.
EL PASO, TX

