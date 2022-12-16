ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey

William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey

New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year

Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
