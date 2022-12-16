Read full article on original website
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
BLACKBARN Restaurant, New YorkHungry Hong KongNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey
William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
Port Authority toll increases: How much more will Staten Islanders pay in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set to increase tolls on three Staten Island bridges in the coming weeks, borough residents will be met with higher E-ZPass bills in the new year. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge
The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.
a-z-animals.com
11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey
New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
Fire in Mount Vernon causes 70 minutes delays on Metro-North
Metro-North officials say they responded to a burning overhead utility wire between Mount Vernon East and New Rochelle stations.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes cap on late fees for NY bridge, tunnel tolls
The governor said the legislation would protect scofflaws who try to skirt the tolls. [ more › ]
NJ weather: Big rain and wind, then coldest Christmas in decades
Mother Nature is about to make this busy holiday week very challenging. A broad, multi-impact storm is about to sweep across the northern half of the country, dumping major snowfall from the Northern Plains to the Midwest to New England. Here in New Jersey, we face troubles of our own....
N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year
Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
NJ's $270 million in COVID housing relief is barely reaching homeowners
New Jersey has $270 million available to help people with housing costs after COVID-related hardships, but has barely distributed any of those funds, NorthJersey.com recently found. A news investigation found the state had distributed just 4% of the funds over the course of a year. [ more › ]
BJ's Wholesale Club is Planning to Open a Gas Station in New Jersey
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CentralJersey and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling; Murphy expected to sign soon
Democrat-led Senate passed the measure, and Republicans are raising questions about its constitutionality.
