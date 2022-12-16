Hosea Helps needs more volunteers for children’s Christmas party

ATLANTA, Ga. — Hosea Helps is getting ready for their children’s Christmas party for this Saturday.

They’re also giving out food too.

But they can use your help if you could volunteer.

“There’s a lot of different ways you can help,” Yolanda Favors told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston.

Favors is the granddaughter of the late civil rights leader Hosea Williams.

Her family continues the tradition of serving and caring for the less fortunate.

“At one point our main clientele was the homeless, and it’s still our clientele, but our biggest clients are low-income families,” Favors said.

Channel 2 caught up with her and the first wave of volunteers on setup day.

They will turn a section of the Georgia International Convention Center next to the airport into a winter wonderland for 1,000 children and their families.

“Every child will leave with gifts, food boxes, fresh fruits and vegetables, and that’s about 400 families,” Favors said.

She said they have dozens of volunteers, but they really could use some more for Saturday’s event.

“We actually need about 150 more volunteers right now. For some reason our volunteers have gone a little bit down probably because it’s a busier weekend, but yes, we are in need,” Favors said.

She also said the number of families needing help has increased.

“There are a lot of kids that just want the same things that other kids want in other neighborhoods, and it’s our responsibility to help them,” she said.

Helping is what Hosea Helps has done for decades.

On just about every major holiday, they’ve fed, clothed and been a listening ear for Atlanta’s underserved community.

Favors said with more volunteers they can pull off Saturday’s Christmas party without taxing resources and making families already stressed — frustrated with long lines and wait times.

If you would like to volunteer or even make a monetary donation, visit www.4hosea.org.

