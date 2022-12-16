ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Motion for new trial struck down in Cummings murder case

By Sean Davis
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZMG6_0jlSPe6s00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Rashad Dooley, the man who skipped out on the verdict of his murder conviction, will not get a new chance to plead his innocence.

This comes after a judge on Friday denied Dooley’s attorney’s motions to vacate that verdict and to set a new trial.

Previous Coverage: Rashad Dooley indicted on felony failure to appear following conspiracy to commit murder conviction

Dooley, 29, was one of four men charged in the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings and the wounding of his roommate, Jake Carey, at the home they rented on West 42nd Street in Norfolk.

On Sept. 14, a jury convicted Dooley of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery. He was found not guilty on 10 other charges including first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was the only one convicted in relation to the murder.

Dooley’s attorney, Eric Korslund, argued in front of a judge that evidence presented in the case shouldn’t have been shown to the jury because at least one of the witnesses may have had the incentive to incriminate his client.

Previous Coverage: Through attorney, Rashad Dooley wants guilty verdict set aside, asks for new trial

“A letter was introduced into evidence that he wrote and it stated a lot of prejudicial things that were irrelevant in my opinion,” Korslund told 10 on Your Side outside the courthouse.

That witness apparently received a sentencing reduction after the trial, something Korslund says the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told him they weren’t pursuing.

“In this case, one of the inmates the commonwealth relied on — which they relied on inmates for their entire case–they had no other evidence besides what an inmate said for this entire case of all four gentlemen and it is conveyed to me that they are not going to ask that this witness get a time cut and that was conveyed to me by email prior to trial.”

Attorneys for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office were quick to push back, saying that “no promises were made” to the witness in exchange for his testimony. They also clarified that communications with the Department of Justice pertaining to the sentencing reduction didn’t take place until after the trial.

They clarified to the judge the sentencing reduction was “because of his cooperation in an unrelated drug case that we had nothing to do with.”

Korslund argued that if he’d been notified about the sentencing reduction, he could have used that information to question the reliability of that witness in front of the jury, which could have led to a different verdict.

The judge set a sentencing hearing for February 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NORFOLK, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago. On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of juvenile

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a juvenile male. He was reported as a walk-in at an area hospital around 8:35 a.m. Monday. Police have confirmed that it was not a gunshot wound, but have not confirmed the cause.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars. The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony. Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy