State College, PA

UNCUT: Kraft addresses media Friday

By Andrew Clay
 4 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft addressed the media ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl trip Friday. He discusses Beaver Stadium’s future, NIL, and even the future of coach Micah Shrewsberry. Here is his unedited press availability courtesy the Nittany Nation Podcast stream available on both Apple and Spotify.

Diaz high on freshman LB Carter

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Los Angeles is the city of bright lights and stars and one of the stars of Penn State’s standout defense has been a freshman, linebacker Abdul Carter. Carter was named an All-Big Ten third team linebacker by the coaches and the second team by the media. Carter’s 55 tackles rank […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
