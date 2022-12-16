UNCUT: Kraft addresses media Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft addressed the media ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl trip Friday. He discusses Beaver Stadium’s future, NIL, and even the future of coach Micah Shrewsberry. Here is his unedited press availability courtesy the Nittany Nation Podcast stream available on both Apple and Spotify.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0