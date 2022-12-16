ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

azbigmedia.com

ChargeFUZE helps Footprint Center fans stay fully charged

If you haven’t heard of ChargeFUZE, you’ll certainly find the need of its product with a valuable service sooner, rather than later. Now, the company is charging up the crowd at the Footprint Center, offering a convenient way to charge phones and other mobile devices via a convenient fully automated kiosk. Best of all, it’s a portable charging solution you can literally take with you.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

$1B Optima McDowell Mountain Village will break ground in 2023

Award-winning real estate development firm, Optima, announced today plans to move ahead with its next Arizona residential development, Optima McDowell Mountain Village, in North Scottsdale after receiving the city’s approval for the $1 billion sustainable mixed-use community. Breaking ground spring/summer 2023, the 22-acre site, located on the southeast corner...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Liv+ Union Peak 55+ community breaks ground in N. Phoenix

Liv Communities, a seasoned provider of luxury apartment homes, recently broke ground on a ground-breaking 55+ age- qualified rental community in the Norterra area in North Phoenix. The upscale community, Liv+ Union Peak, 25400 N. 21st Ave., Phoenix, will boast 145 units and will be ready for occupancy in late summer/early fall of 2024.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Banyan brings single-family rental pipeline to $400M

Banyan Residential, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of Banyan Preserve, a single-family rental community with 38 luxury homes in Phoenix. The deal comes on the heels of Banyan’s acquisition of the project’s sister property, Banyan at South Mountain — which features 72 luxury single-family rental homes. Both communities are located within Phoenix’s emerging South Mountain submarket.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale toy store hit hard by inflation, forced to close

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation is affecting everyone, from consumers to small businesses. What’s making it more difficult is that the Valley is seeing some of the highest inflation, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation is so high that one Scottsdale toy and bookstore is choosing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Walmart Introduces Grocery Drone Delivery In Arizona

Walmart, in partnership with DroneUp, is introducing drone delivery service for customers in the Phoenix, Arizona, area and will be fulfilled from four stores. This marks the first time customers in the state can take advantage of Walmart’s drone delivery, following the retailer’s earlier announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across six states. Walmart has executed thousands of same-day drone deliveries to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Details Finalized on Big Surf Water Park Land in Tempe

Plans have been announced as to what will be built on the land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe. The city has announced that the land located near the Loop 202 freeway off of McClintock Road, will be split into three different lots, with one-story industrial buildings built on each lot. The buildings are schedule to open in 2024, according to city plans.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR News

Billy Idol, Megadeath to headline Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Famous singer Billy Idol will join Megadeath to headline separate days at the RockYard Concert Series during Scottsdale’s Arizona Bike Week in March. Starting March 29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, bike lovers from all over can admire all-wheeled machinery at this five-day motorcycle rally while enjoying some great music.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year

The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria implements vacation/short-term rental ordinance

Peoria City Council recently adopted a Vacation/Short Term Rental (STR) Ordinance that requires rental property owners to apply for and obtain a free permit with the City of Peoria and comply with neighbor notification and health and safety requirements. “Putting important safeguards in place provides a path for short term...
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

No dice, mayor tells Rio Verde Foothills

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said he will not be ruled by compassion for approximately 700 Rio Verde Foothills households that are likely to lose their water source Jan. 1, when the city shuts the stand pipe servicing the community. “There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega said in a written statement...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Jinxed downtown Mesa parcel bitten again

Much has gone right for the redevelopment of downtown Mesa in 2022, but a critical part of its hoped-for renaissance appears in danger of going back to the drawing board. The 27 acres of vacant land at Mesa and University Drives were once a neighborhood of 63 homes acquired by the city starting in the 1990s and leveled at a taxpayer cost of $6 million, in part through eminent domain.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s who will be headlining Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee today announced two musical acts headlining the Verizon Stage at the free Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park. Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World and award-winning country music artist Lee Brice will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.
ARIZONA STATE

