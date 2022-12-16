CMS board has emergency meeting with new leader in mind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Change is coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, starting with who will be the school district’s next leader.

The CMS Board of Education met Friday afternoon in an emergency closed session to discuss choosing a new interim superintendent, sources tell Queen City News.

Five new school board members just took office Tuesday, and the new board is already facing this major decision, which they must make quickly.

Hugh Hattabaugh, the current interim, is stepping down at the end of the year because of family obligations.

The school board went into a closed session around 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

Queen City News will update you when CMS makes the announcement and names the interim superintendent.

That person would likely commit to the job for the next six months as CMS searches for a permanent superintendent.

In April, former Superintendent Earnest Winston was fired by the school board after an outside investigator found complaints about Winston’s handling of Title IX investigations and said he was slow to implement safety measures in schools.

