Two men were rescued, while two others may have drowned in icy waters in northeast Wyoming. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9pm on Thursday (December 15th), a 911 call came in regarding a male subject who had fallen through the ice while driving his Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on Keyhole Reservoir, which is about 7 miles northeast of Moorcroft.

CROOK COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO