ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

By Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSl1c_0jlSNwy600

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents

The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross.

Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up from a nap while the building was burning.

“If you sleep, that’s why people die from smoke inhalation because they don’t smell it in their sleep,” said Hanson.

Sir Scruffy’s barking alerted others too, including the firefighters who rescued them.

“If the fire department guy didn’t come in, he didn’t know that she was there,” said Hanson’s friend and temporary caretaker, Mary Murray. “He heard the dog barking. So, I’m ecstatic – otherwise, she’d be dead.”

Kingsport, Johnson City men among 18 charged with child sex crimes

Murray is grateful for Sir Scruffy and is helping Hanson get back on her feet.

“Cause when you’re left with nothing, where do you go? How do you start over? I mean there’s family photos, family documents, all of her hobbies,” said Murray.

Hanson is still in shock from it all.

“It still hasn’t hit me and the doctors they told me, they said, ‘you’re going to be in post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Hanson.

But through it all, Hanson is grateful to all of the first responders and would like to give a hug to the firefighter that saved her.

‘Catfish Killer’: Youngkin calls for investigation in police hiring process

Murray has helped set up a CashApp and PayPal account to help raise money for Hanson to restart her life.

You can contact Murray to donate by visiting her non-profit’s website at this link .

The Johnson City Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wjhl.com

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

Johnson City man facing aggravated sexual exploitation …. A multi-agency investigation has led authorities to charge a Johnson City man with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Two charged in Gate City shooting, victim in critical …. The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: 1 injured in Monday night Gate City shooting

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Monday night shooting on West Jackson Street left one person injured. The Gate City Police Department and Scott County deputies responded to the scene at 8:30 p.m. and took a suspect in custody. First responders transported a person with a gunshot wound to the hospital. No further […]
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup

The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Two charged in Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Monday night. According to a release by the department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Jackson Street in reference to person suffering from a gunshot wound. When GCPD officers, […]
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
John M. Dabbs

New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River Valley

Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Unicoi leaders reject Budget Inn rezoning request

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously rejected a proposal to rezone the former Budget Inn Motel for use as low-income housing Monday night. The property owner, who purchased the property earlier this year, was hoping to convert the former motel into studio apartments. However, some nearby residents voiced their […]
UNICOI, TN
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TBI: Missing Greeneville woman found safe

UPDATE: Catherine Honan has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Previous: GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greeneville woman. According to the TBI, 68-year-old Catherine Honan was last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville. Honan was last seen wearing […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Preparing your home for the cold

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As arctic temperatures are set to hit the region later in the week- experts say now is the time to make sure your home is ready to keep you warm. “If the outdoor unit is not running, the indoor unit may be running but it may be using all of your […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food City, Dietz & Watson donate $10.5K to TN food banks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City partnered with Dietz & Watson Premium Meats and Cheeses of Philadelphia to donate three $3,500 checks to food banks in Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received one of the checks on Monday; the funds were made possible through the sixth annual Families Helping Families program. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy