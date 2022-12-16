ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcentralnews.net

Green Woodpecker coming to Midtown

The Green Woodpecker is set to open inside a spacious indoor-outdoor space in the heart of Midtown Phoenix this month. Led by brothers Aaron and Jared Pool of Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, this twist on the traditional beer hall is highlighted by an ever-changing lineup of 15 craft beers on tap, all handpicked by their third brother, Drew Pool of Wren House Brewing. The Green Woodpecker is part of the recently-established Poolhouse Group, which also includes Mama Linda’s Bakeshop, led by the Pools’ mother.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Satisfy cookie cravings late-night, via delivery

Insomnia Cookies, known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, opened its first store in Phoenix Nov. 19. The new location, situated in CityScape and within walking distance of Arizona State University’s Downtown Phoenix campus and Chase Field, marks the brand’s third location in Arizona and 229th location nationwide.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Nonprofit launches Pathways program

December 2022 — Dress for Success Phoenix has been selected by Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona (WFSA) as the nonprofit partner to launch the “Pathways Program for Single Moms” in the state’s central region. This new program is designed to eliminate the barriers...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy