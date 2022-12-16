The Green Woodpecker is set to open inside a spacious indoor-outdoor space in the heart of Midtown Phoenix this month. Led by brothers Aaron and Jared Pool of Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, this twist on the traditional beer hall is highlighted by an ever-changing lineup of 15 craft beers on tap, all handpicked by their third brother, Drew Pool of Wren House Brewing. The Green Woodpecker is part of the recently-established Poolhouse Group, which also includes Mama Linda’s Bakeshop, led by the Pools’ mother.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO