20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Tuesday box office is looking at $17M, and could possibly topple Minions: Rise of Gru‘s first Tuesday of $17.5M to become the best Tuesday of 2022. Some rival studios are seeing higher, but we’ll see how it settles come the morning. In its fifth day, the James Cameron directed sequel’s running domestic box office will rise to $167.3M. I hear Avatar 2 has about $8M in pre-sales heading into the upcoming weekend, which is strong per one distribution source for a weekend 2 of a movie. Imax repped 14% of Avatar...

24 MINUTES AGO