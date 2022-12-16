ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers

The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant's business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian shares mixed as recession worries temper Wall St gains

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a modestly higher close on Wall Street as concerns over pressures on global growth tempered gains in the absence of major data releases. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2%, to 26,395.49, a day after the...
Albany Herald

Christmas Shipping Deadlines For FedEx, UPS, Amazon and More

While the holidays can be joyful, we regret to inform you that Christmas and Kwanzaa are almost here, and Hanukkah just started. Sorry, we’re not trying to be rude, and you’re right, December does seem to go by faster with each passing year.
Albany Herald

Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks

One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
Albany Herald

Brooklyn hospital network reverts to paper charts for weeks after cyberattack

A network of three hospitals in Brooklyn, New York, has had to work off paper charts for weeks following a cyberattack on its computer systems in late November, the hospital group's chief executive told CNN Monday. The hack affected "clinical applications," including "those used for imaging and other critical services,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
Albany Herald

Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed

Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating "organizations like Cambridge Analytica" alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers' suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
Albany Herald

As Twitter backlash grows, rival Mastodon reaches 2.5 million monthly users

Twitter rival Mastodon has grown eight times its size in a matter of weeks, going from approximately 300,000 users in October to 2.5 million in November, according to a blog post by the platform's founder, Eugen Rochko. The eye-popping growth figure comes as a wave of Twitter users have announced...

