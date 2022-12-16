Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers
The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant's business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including a...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Asian shares mixed as recession worries temper Wall St gains
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a modestly higher close on Wall Street as concerns over pressures on global growth tempered gains in the absence of major data releases. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2%, to 26,395.49, a day after the...
Albany Herald
Christmas Shipping Deadlines For FedEx, UPS, Amazon and More
While the holidays can be joyful, we regret to inform you that Christmas and Kwanzaa are almost here, and Hanukkah just started. Sorry, we’re not trying to be rude, and you’re right, December does seem to go by faster with each passing year.
Albany Herald
UK lawmakers call on Sun newspaper to sanction Jeremy Clarkson over 'violent misogynist' Meghan article
A group of British lawmakers are calling for action to be taken against columnist Jeremy Clarkson after he wrote a "violent misogynist" opinion piece about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper, which was later retracted. "We welcome The Sun's retraction of the article, we now demand action...
Albany Herald
Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks
One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
Albany Herald
Brooklyn hospital network reverts to paper charts for weeks after cyberattack
A network of three hospitals in Brooklyn, New York, has had to work off paper charts for weeks following a cyberattack on its computer systems in late November, the hospital group's chief executive told CNN Monday. The hack affected "clinical applications," including "those used for imaging and other critical services,"...
Albany Herald
Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed
Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating "organizations like Cambridge Analytica" alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers' suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
Albany Herald
As Twitter backlash grows, rival Mastodon reaches 2.5 million monthly users
Twitter rival Mastodon has grown eight times its size in a matter of weeks, going from approximately 300,000 users in October to 2.5 million in November, according to a blog post by the platform's founder, Eugen Rochko. The eye-popping growth figure comes as a wave of Twitter users have announced...
