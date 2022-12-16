Read full article on original website
Michael Salinger
4d ago
There is no heartbeat at six weeks. There is no heart even formed yet. It’s just a fluttering of some cells indicating a cardiac motion. It’s still an embryo it’s not even a Ferris yet.
Reply(4)
8
Related
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Court says Ohio father waited too long to contest adoption
An Ohio dad lost his parental rights to his newborn child because he waited too long to contest the adoption petition.
Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl's abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated Press, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost maintained that his comments pertained to “ a one-source newspaper story ” and not “a crime report or crime victim, because that didn’t exist to the best of anyone’s knowledge at the time that I spoke.” “But as I’m looking back here with...
Court puts Columbus’ new gun restrictions on hold
(The Center Square) – A Fairfield County judge sided with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and temporarily stopped Columbus’ new restrictive gun laws from going into effect for 14 days. Judge Richard Berens issued the ruling Thursday morning. Yost argued state law effectively trumps the city’s attempt to place greater restrictions on guns. “This request...
Guest editorial: Deceitful bill proof some Ohio GOP lawmakers willing to steal your rights
All Ohioans, regardless of political party, should be alarmed by the freewheeling and unnecessary changes to voting law legislators passed during the last day of the swift-moving lame-duck session of the Ohio General Assembly. We should also be alarmed about what will happen if the state official charged with ensuring...
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Illinois gun store owner says proposed ‘assault weapon’ ban will turn citizens into criminals
(WTVO) — A gun shop owner says he will file a lawsuit if a proposed gun ban filed in the Illinois House becomes a law. Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Naperville, said what is being proposed as an “assault weapons” ban […]
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five. […]
Ohio high school teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Ohio teacher forced to resign after refusing to call students by preferred pronouns: Lawsuit
An Ohio teacher is suing her former employer after she allegedly was forced to resign for refusing to call students by their preferred pronouns.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
tobaccoreporter.com
Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
The U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States as the U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.
Where refugees in Ohio are arriving from
Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet […]
Comments / 20