Houston Christian University honors slain student-athlete Darius Lee during commencement ceremony
HOUSTON – Houston Christian University honored slain student-athlete Darius Lee during the December 2022 graduation. More than 30 of Lee’s family members traveled to Houston from New York to attend his graduation and accept his diploma. “This is how much my son was loved. Everybody took their time...
Who is Darius Lee? Family, friends remember HCU basketball star as leader, great athlete
HOUSTON – For many, the name Darius Lee may not ring a bell. The 21-year-old basketball athlete was shot to death during a trip home to Harlem New York earlier this year. Lee played basketball at Houston Christian University, formerly Houston Baptist University, where he was known as a star athlete. In his last season, Lee led the university in points, rebounds and assists, while averaging the seventh most steals per game in the entire NCAA. He was nominated as the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-conference.
Houston Jewish community hopes to make Hanukkah lights shine brighter this year in the face of anti-Semitism
HOUSTON – Tuesday at sundown is the second night of Hannukah, but for the Jewish community, this year’s celebrations have more significance than ever before. “We’ve seen more incidents of flyers and more antiemetic comments at kids and at sports games or in other areas of Houston,” said Renee Wizig-Barrios, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. “In these past couple of months, we’ve seen some really vial social media content, and quite frankly, a lot of jew hatred, which is very upsetting.”
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season
HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season. This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate. On Saturday,...
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
LIST: These warming centers will operate in Houston area during Arctic cold front
A cold front will move into the Houston area on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30′s and 20′s by Thursday night. Several institutions will operate warming centers during the extreme weather event. We will update this list as more warming centers are announced. City of...
ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
VYPE Coaches Corner: Megan Williams Head Coach of Klein Cain Girls Basketball
VYPE caught up with Megan Williams Head Coach of Klein Cain Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!!
Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman
HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
VYPE Coaches Corner: Tatiana Lee Head Coach of Klein Collins Girls Basketball
VYPE caught up with Tatiana Lee Head Coach of Klein Collins Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!!
A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze
Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
Gov. Abbott directs investigation into murders committed by 2 paroled inmates wearing ankle monitors, release says
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of two men who were reportedly wearing ankle monitors while they committed murders, a news release from the governor’s office said.
Ruby Princess departs on inaugural voyage from Galveston, marking Princess’ first cruise from Texas in 6 years
GALVESTON, Texas – The Ruby Princess departed Galveston Sunday afternoon on an 11-day sail to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first voyage from Texas in six years. The departure was the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to...
Who killed Bernardino Juarez? Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in southeast Houston. On Nov. 30 around 6:15 p.m., Bernardino Juarez was walking southbound in the 4100 block of Yellowstone Blvd. when he was...
Jack Yates principal unexpectedly relieved of her duties last week due to ‘personnel matter’
HOUSTON – A principal from one of the largest Houston Independent School District high schools has been relieved of her duties, effective immediately, according to officials. Tiffany Guillory was let go from the district sometime last week, HISD’s communications department stated. The district did not provide specific reasoning...
Robert De Niro’s townhouse was broken into while he was there, police say
A woman allegedly broke into Robert De Niro’s New York City townhouse Monday and tried to take all the presents around his Christmas tree while he was home, police said. At around 2:45 a.m., officers saw the woman, who is known to police and has prior arrests, inside the basement of the Oscar-winning actor’s East 65th Street’s residence on the Upper East Side. The basement door showed signs of forced entry, New York City police said.
Suspect shot after brutal fight with 2 officers on METRORail charged with assault, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who was shot following a brutal fight with two METRO police officers while aboard a light rail train on Saturday afternoon. Talmadge Blount, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. The incident began around...
Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo urge Houstonians to prepare, plan ahead of hard freeze this week
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday provided an update on the hard freeze that’s heading to our area Thursday. During the news conference, Hidalgo said that this freeze will likely be nothing like the 2021 winter storm. “This week we are...
Charges filed against suspect accused of shooting, killing man in SE Houston gas station parking lot: HPD
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in southeast Houston. Michael Carl Draper, 56, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon. On Nov. 12, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a...
Katy ISD teacher helped decorate the White House for the holiday season!
Houston – Elizabeth Harden is a Katy ISD teacher. Encouraged by a friend, she applied to be part of the White House decorating committee, and guess what - she was picked. She had an incredible opportunity to decorate the White House this year. With a group of volunteers and...
