HOUSTON – Tuesday at sundown is the second night of Hannukah, but for the Jewish community, this year’s celebrations have more significance than ever before. “We’ve seen more incidents of flyers and more antiemetic comments at kids and at sports games or in other areas of Houston,” said Renee Wizig-Barrios, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. “In these past couple of months, we’ve seen some really vial social media content, and quite frankly, a lot of jew hatred, which is very upsetting.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO