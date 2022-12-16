ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Who is Darius Lee? Family, friends remember HCU basketball star as leader, great athlete

HOUSTON – For many, the name Darius Lee may not ring a bell. The 21-year-old basketball athlete was shot to death during a trip home to Harlem New York earlier this year. Lee played basketball at Houston Christian University, formerly Houston Baptist University, where he was known as a star athlete. In his last season, Lee led the university in points, rebounds and assists, while averaging the seventh most steals per game in the entire NCAA. He was nominated as the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-conference.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Jewish community hopes to make Hanukkah lights shine brighter this year in the face of anti-Semitism

HOUSTON – Tuesday at sundown is the second night of Hannukah, but for the Jewish community, this year’s celebrations have more significance than ever before. “We’ve seen more incidents of flyers and more antiemetic comments at kids and at sports games or in other areas of Houston,” said Renee Wizig-Barrios, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. “In these past couple of months, we’ve seen some really vial social media content, and quite frankly, a lot of jew hatred, which is very upsetting.”
HOUSTON, TX
ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
CROSBY, TX
Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman

HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
HOUSTON, TX
A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze

Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
HOUSTON, TX
Robert De Niro’s townhouse was broken into while he was there, police say

A woman allegedly broke into Robert De Niro’s New York City townhouse Monday and tried to take all the presents around his Christmas tree while he was home, police said. At around 2:45 a.m., officers saw the woman, who is known to police and has prior arrests, inside the basement of the Oscar-winning actor’s East 65th Street’s residence on the Upper East Side. The basement door showed signs of forced entry, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

