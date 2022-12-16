Read full article on original website
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
Maricopa County judge denies multiple motions in Kari Lake election lawsuit
Multiple, but not all, motions in an election lawsuit filed by Kari Lake have been dismissed Monday night.
Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election
Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
Valley man seriously injured by less-lethal bean bags, AZ departments stop use
Multiple Arizona police agencies are permanently discontinuing their use of less-lethal bean bags and stun-bag shotguns.
West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
18-year-old arrested in May fatal shooting at Phoenix house party
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a Phoenix house party, authorities said Monday. Jacob Salinas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Salinas...
Here’s what we know about Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge denied motions to dismiss Kari Lake’s lawsuit disputing her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs in a ruling issued Monday night, meaning the case can continue. However, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out eight of the 10 counts in the Republican’s...
Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize
PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
As New Chief Stresses De-Escalation, Phoenix Police Shoot and Kill 10th Person
The week of November 28 was a deadly one for the Phoenix Police Department. On Tuesday, November 29, officers shot a man who they said displayed a gun after a vehicle chase ended in a crash. Four days later, on Saturday, December 3, officers shot another man who was fleeing from them, this one on foot.
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Arizona DPS troopers find body on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Peoria Avenue
PHOENIX – A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run at a West Valley freeway exit early Monday, authorities said. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found the 33-year-old Peoria woman’s body near the southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. Troopers said in an...
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
Chandler Council quietly OKs small pay raise
Most politicians are very careful when it comes to increasing their own salaries, especially since most people can’t give themselves raises and taxpayers cast a leery eye on politicians who do. Chandler Councilwoman Christine Ellis is not most politicians. “If you have a problem with us getting a small...
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
Logistics Plus Opens Arizona Warehouse
Logistics Plus (LP) opened a new 1.1 million square foot warehouse in the greater Phoenix area. The new warehouse, located at the NEC Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road intersection in Glendale, Arizona, is adjacent to the 543 thousand square foot warehouse Logistics Plus opened earlier in the year. Logistics...
Teenage boy kidnapped, man shot in overnight Phoenix home invasion
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was kidnapped and a man was shot in an overnight home invasion in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
Director of Maricopa County animal shelters placed on leave
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Maricopa County is looking for a new leader to oversee animal shelters a month after the current director was placed on leave. County officials announced Monday that Michael Mendel, who had only been Animal Care and...
