Phoenix, AZ

arizonasuntimes.com

Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election

Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
AZFamily

West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested in May fatal shooting at Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a Phoenix house party, authorities said Monday. Jacob Salinas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Salinas...
KTAR.com

Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize

PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS troopers find body on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX – A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run at a West Valley freeway exit early Monday, authorities said. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found the 33-year-old Peoria woman’s body near the southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. Troopers said in an...
santansun.com

Chandler Council quietly OKs small pay raise

Most politicians are very careful when it comes to increasing their own salaries, especially since most people can’t give themselves raises and taxpayers cast a leery eye on politicians who do. Chandler Councilwoman Christine Ellis is not most politicians. “If you have a problem with us getting a small...
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
worktruckonline.com

Logistics Plus Opens Arizona Warehouse

Logistics Plus (LP) opened a new 1.1 million square foot warehouse in the greater Phoenix area. The new warehouse, located at the NEC Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road intersection in Glendale, Arizona, is adjacent to the 543 thousand square foot warehouse Logistics Plus opened earlier in the year. Logistics...
KTAR.com

Teenage boy kidnapped, man shot in overnight Phoenix home invasion

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was kidnapped and a man was shot in an overnight home invasion in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
12news.com

Director of Maricopa County animal shelters placed on leave

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Maricopa County is looking for a new leader to oversee animal shelters a month after the current director was placed on leave. County officials announced Monday that Michael Mendel, who had only been Animal Care and...
