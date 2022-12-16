PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO