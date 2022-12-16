ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Major winter storm will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm is going to bring drastic changes to the area later this week in the form of snow showers and bitterly cold wind chills. Scattered rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north and east of Pittsburgh. Warm air will win out and most of the area will see scattered showers Thursday afternoon and night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Winter storm system to impact holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — Severe Weather Team 11 is closely watching a late week storm that will have big impacts on holiday travel plans and bring big changes as we head into the weekend. Rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

'Union Station Riot' depicts dark side of railroad strike

A painting at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art shows the dark side of a railroad strike in 1877. The oil painting, titled “Union Station Riot,” depicts the station in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on fire during the Great Railroad Strike. Its artist, Martin B. Leisser, was there reporting for Harper’s Weekly and documented dozens of people in the street and several fires after workers seized control of the rail yard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wingstop to hold grand opening for new Pleasant Hills location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wingstop is opening a new location in the Pittsburgh area today!According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the grand opening of the new Pleasant Hills location is taking place on Monday.Two other locations for the Pittsburgh area are also in the works, with the others set to open on Braddock Avenue and McKnight Road early in 2023.Right now, the company is planning to open 14 locations in the area within the next three years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers

PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated

OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy