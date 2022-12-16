Read full article on original website
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
All aboard! This elaborate model train display in Cranberry Township has it all
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This may look like something out of a train museum - but it's not. The amazing model train set is inside the Cranberry Township home of Rene and Nancy Harms. All aboard! Watch the video above to see their model train display. "It took off...
wtae.com
SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
Holiday help wanted as Unity restaurant preps free meals for charity drive
When the pandemic first forced the shutdown of restaurants and bars across the state, the community reached out to support Sharky’s Café in Unity. Months later, the restaurant’s management wanted to repay the favor. Owners Jamie and Johnathan Huemme started the first Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive meal...
wtae.com
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to 'Mars: The Next Giant Leap' at Carnegie Science Center
PITTSBURGH — Embark on an immersive voyage, imagine a better future on a different planet, and discover what is needed to make that future a reality on Earth. Mars: The Next Giant Leap launches you on a 300 million-mile journey to Mars & you can enter for your chance to win below.
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
The Barn at Firestone Farms on Route 14 in Columbiana is almost ready for business.
Major winter storm will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm is going to bring drastic changes to the area later this week in the form of snow showers and bitterly cold wind chills. Scattered rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north and east of Pittsburgh. Warm air will win out and most of the area will see scattered showers Thursday afternoon and night.
butlerradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
Primanti Bros. celebrating new location by giving away free sandwiches for a year
Another Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is opening, this time in South Fayette. The location opens on Tuesday on 195 Millers Run Road in Bridgeville.
Winter storm system to impact holiday weekend
PITTSBURGH — Severe Weather Team 11 is closely watching a late week storm that will have big impacts on holiday travel plans and bring big changes as we head into the weekend. Rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north...
wtae.com
Fire tears through bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
'Union Station Riot' depicts dark side of railroad strike
A painting at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art shows the dark side of a railroad strike in 1877. The oil painting, titled “Union Station Riot,” depicts the station in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on fire during the Great Railroad Strike. Its artist, Martin B. Leisser, was there reporting for Harper’s Weekly and documented dozens of people in the street and several fires after workers seized control of the rail yard.
wtae.com
10 floors of downtown Pittsburgh apartment building temporarily condemned after fatal fire
PITTSBURGH — Ten floors of The Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh are temporarily condemned, according to Mayor Ed Gainey’s press secretary, Maria Montano, and documents posted on the building. This comes after an apartment caught fire on Dec. 11. Montano said the reason for the condemnation is to...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
beavercountyradio.com
Woman Killed in McKees Rocks Bridge Accident Saturday Evening Identified
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, of Worthington was killed in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday night. The 5:45 PM head on crash occurred on the City of Pittsburgh side of the bridge also left one person in critical condition and a third person in stable condition.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
Wingstop to hold grand opening for new Pleasant Hills location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wingstop is opening a new location in the Pittsburgh area today!According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the grand opening of the new Pleasant Hills location is taking place on Monday.Two other locations for the Pittsburgh area are also in the works, with the others set to open on Braddock Avenue and McKnight Road early in 2023.Right now, the company is planning to open 14 locations in the area within the next three years.
wtae.com
Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers
PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
