Red Sox, Justin Turner agree on contract for near $22M

The Red Sox have an agreement with former Dodger infielder Justin Turner as they’ve signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal worth $22 million deal. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo confirmed Joon Lee’s ESPN report. Lee tweeted:. “Third baseman Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement...
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots

Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
