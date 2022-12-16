ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart, Grant Williams listed for Wednesday’s game vs. Pacers

The Celtics are looking to snap a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the Pacers at TD Garden but a wave of team illness may impact the availability of some key players on the roster. Marcus Smart (questionable) and Grant Williams (probable) were added to the team’s injury report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup due to a non-COVID illness. Danilo Gallinari also remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL.
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston

BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?

The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
Eddie House fires back at Magic fans after Celtics analyst called out

After Celtics analyst Eddie House called the Magic “garbage,” the Orlando players and faithful were more than happy to circle back to his original comments. House dismissed the Magic after they initially beat the Celtics on Friday, adding that Orlando wasn’t going to make the playoffs or play-in tourney despite the recent improved play.
