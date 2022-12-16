Flashy Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead has been arrested on charges of fraud, extortion, and lying to federal authorities, The New York Times reports. According to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, Whitehead had scammed money out of multiple victims including a retired parishioner he received $90,000 from. He told his alleged victims that he would fufill promises he never followed up on, or said he could make them richer through investments. The charges stem from alleged behavior from before he was robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed sermon at his church, Leads of Tomorrow International Ministries, in July earlier this year.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO