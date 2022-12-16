Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons caused quite a stir when he made some controversial comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , insinuating that team was the reason he was doing so well this season . In the wake of the controversy, Eagles players are insisting that they’re simply focused on their next game against the Chicago Bears , and head coach Nick Sirianni echoes that sentiment.

When asked about the Micah Parsons controversy on Friday, Nick Sirianni said that they “don’t take much stock into that,” and that the team is focused on its game against the Bears on Sunday.

“I think the back and forth more has been, from what I’ve seen is like — I mean, no offense, you guys are asking them about it and they’re saying, well a lot of the times I’m hearing what they are saying is we’re focused on the Bears,” coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday, according to Pro Football Talk. “So, we don’t take much stock into that. Listen, our job is to get ready for the Bears and that alone. So, we’re solely focused on that. We’re solely focused on what we need to do to win this game. We’re solely focused on doing the things that we can control.

“All we can control right now is our meeting just got done; we can control that. Now we can control after this is us going out on the field and having a good practice and put ourselves in position to go 1-0. So that’s all we’re focused on.”

But after Sunday, the controversy will likely emerge once again as the Eagles take on the Cowboys in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Nick Sirianni gets honest about latest controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .