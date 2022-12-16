ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nick Sirianni gets honest about latest controversy

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDDUG_0jlSMdYA00

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons caused quite a stir when he made some controversial comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , insinuating that team was the reason he was doing so well this season . In the wake of the controversy, Eagles players are insisting that they’re simply focused on their next game against the Chicago Bears , and head coach Nick Sirianni echoes that sentiment.

When asked about the Micah Parsons controversy on Friday, Nick Sirianni said that they “don’t take much stock into that,” and that the team is focused on its game against the Bears on Sunday.

“I think the back and forth more has been, from what I’ve seen is like — I mean, no offense, you guys are asking them about it and they’re saying, well a lot of the times I’m hearing what they are saying is we’re focused on the Bears,” coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday, according to Pro Football Talk. “So, we don’t take much stock into that. Listen, our job is to get ready for the Bears and that alone. So, we’re solely focused on that. We’re solely focused on what we need to do to win this game. We’re solely focused on doing the things that we can control.

“All we can control right now is our meeting just got done; we can control that. Now we can control after this is us going out on the field and having a good practice and put ourselves in position to go 1-0. So that’s all we’re focused on.”

But after Sunday, the controversy will likely emerge once again as the Eagles take on the Cowboys in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Nick Sirianni gets honest about latest controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 3

hammer of the heretic
3d ago

good grief, if anyone actually listened to the podcast, you'd know that Micah was actually PRAISING both Hurts and the whole team, especially their awesome defense. this whole controversy is manufactured by the media simply twisting and lying about it. today's journalism is the same as middle school girls spreading rumors to see if they can cause a fight 🙄

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Eagles Super Bowl hopes just took another leap

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to the playoffs, and if you take any stock into statistical projections, have incredible Super Bowl odds, too. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to win. Their Week 15 road victory over the Chicago Bears looked a little shaky at times, but the Birds came out on top, 25-20. With that, they improve to 13-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder

One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Detroit Sports Nation

BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Gardner Minshew missing practice for notable reason

There’s a decent chance that the Philadelphia Eagles will turn to Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys as Jalen Hurts deals with an injury. However, the mustachioed signal-caller was excused from practice on Tuesday, though for an understandable reason. According to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane, Minshew was excused Read more... The post Gardner Minshew missing practice for notable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
The Comeback

The Comeback

39K+
Followers
874
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy