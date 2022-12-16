A father-of-two has been documenting the reality of living with the same condition as Celine Dion - Stiff Person Syndrome.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed in early 2021 after suffering 'horrific' spasms, and now struggles to hug his children, on top of the inability to do daily household tasks."I have lost all my freedoms. It is my wife that gets it all in the neck, she does a lot for me and so do my kids", he says, but says it's "great" that the singer is normalising it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

3 DAYS AGO