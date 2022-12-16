Read full article on original website
Related
Flea & Melody Ehsani Welcome First Child
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea, 60, is a dad again!. Flea and his fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child earlier this week. At the Los Angeles premiere of “Babylon,” he told “The Rundown’s” Erin Lim Rhodes, “I’m very happy.”
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids
Watch: Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times. Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew...
Morgan Evans Opens Up About Mental Health Following Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans is speaking openly about his mental health following his divorce from fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini. During a recent interview on Apple Music Country’s ‘Today’s Country Radio,’ he revealed how he’s been coping since parting ways with Ballerini. According to the Australian musician,...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Elle
Priyanka Chopra Shared a Sweet Photo of Baby Malti With Nick Jonas at the Aquarium
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already given their daughter Malti a special memory this holiday: a Los Angeles aquarium trip. Chopra shared a photo of Malti's outing there, featuring Chopra and Malti being held by her father, Jonas. Chopra opted to protect Malti's privacy, putting a heart emoji over her face. The couple has always done that whenever they share photos of her.
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Bathroom Is Decorated With Tabloid Covers
Watch: Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops. No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s) for some fans. The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home. "When we...
Father diagnosed with same condition as Celine Dion shares reality as ‘living statue’
A father-of-two has been documenting the reality of living with the same condition as Celine Dion - Stiff Person Syndrome.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed in early 2021 after suffering 'horrific' spasms, and now struggles to hug his children, on top of the inability to do daily household tasks."I have lost all my freedoms. It is my wife that gets it all in the neck, she does a lot for me and so do my kids", he says, but says it's "great" that the singer is normalising it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
Nick Cannon’s baby mama LaNisha Cole shades him for posting pics with other kids
One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas LaNisha Cole appeared to shade the “Wild ‘n Out” host for posting “fake” photo ops with his other kids and their mothers. Cole – who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon — seemingly responded to questions about her and her daughter not being included in the recent snaps. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole, 40, captioned a blank Instagram Story on...
Mean Girls the Musical Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer. On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32. "Our...
Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital
Watch: Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency. Sharon Osbourne is on the mend. After suffering a medical emergency and then being released from the hospital, the TV star, 70, confirmed she's home for the holidays. "Back home and doing great!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 19 alongside a photo...
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Calvin’s 6th birthday: ‘So much love and joy and happiness’
Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers. In one post, the mother of three shared photos...
E! News
228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 2