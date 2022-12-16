Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Two Minerals Never Seen Before in Nature Discovered In an Asteroid That Fell to Earth
An analysis of a huge chunk of space rock that fell to Earth in Somalia has revealed materials never before seen in nature. Two new minerals have been analyzed and named, and a possible third is currently under consideration by the International Mineralogical Association. This discovery could give scientists some important clues as to the formation of asteroids and meteorites. The minerals have been named elaiite and elkinstantonite, and their discovery was announced by planetary geologist Chris Herd of the University of Alberta in Canada at the Space Exploration Symposium on 21 November. "Whenever you find a new mineral, it means that the actual...
Strangely Cooked Bones From 300 Millions Years Ago Can Finally Be Explained
The preservation of ancient bones is a marvelous phenomenon. So exceptionally can these remains be preserved that their internal structure remains intact, especially in a type of sedimentary fossil bed called a Lagerstätte. But one particular Lagerstätte has left scientists puzzled for decades. The Jarrow Assemblage in Ireland...
Thousands of Mysterious 'Owl' Stones May Be The Work of Ancient Children
Thousands of ancient owl-shaped slate plaques found in tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula were thought to represent deities or hold ritualistic significance to the Copper Age societies that crafted them. But new research suggests the palm-sized plaques decorated in geometric patterns and with two engraved circles at the...
Colossal Discovery on Mars Could Drive Surging Magma Under The Surface
Scientists may have just identified the culprit behind signs of recently active volcanism on Mars. Beneath a broad plain called the Elysium Planitia, a colossal, 4,000-kilometer (roughly 2,500-mile) wide convection plume in the Martian mantle could be driving molten magma up as far as the surface. This could explain multiple lines of evidence that tantalizingly point to a volcanic Mars. "Our results demonstrate that the interior of Mars is geodynamically active today," write planetary geophysicists Adrien Broquet and Jeffrey Andrews-Hanna of the University of Arizona, "and imply that volcanism has been driven by mantle plumes from the formation of the Hesperian...
Cephalopods Can Pass a Cognitive Test Designed For Human Children
Last year, a test of cephalopod smarts reinforced how important it is for us humans to not underestimate animal intelligence. Cuttlefish were given a new version of the marshmallow test, and the results appeared to demonstrate that there's more going on in their strange little brains than we knew. Their ability to learn and adapt, the researchers said, could have evolved to give cuttlefish an edge in the cutthroat eat-or-be-eaten marine world they live in. The marshmallow test, or Stanford marshmallow experiment, is pretty straightforward. A child is placed in a room with a marshmallow. They are told if they can manage not to...
Astronomers 'Surprised' by The Cause of The Southern Ring Nebula's Iconic Shape
The intricate whorls and curlicues of the Southern Ring Nebula – recently made famous for its place as one of the first objects imaged by JWST – are the product of at least four stars, new research has revealed. Studying images from the new space telescope, an international team of astronomers has found previously unknown stars in the cloud of glowing gas and plasma. The presence of these stars explains the structures still being carved out as the nebula expands, the product of the violent death of the single star at the nebula's center. "We were surprised to find evidence of two or...
'Peekaboo' Galaxy Emerges From Hiding, And It's A Time Capsule of The Universe
A galaxy that has taunted astronomers since they first detected a hint of its presence more than 20 years ago has finally emerged from hiding. It's called HIPASS J1131-31, or Peekaboo, and it is located just 22 million light-years away. And it was so hard to see because it's teeny tiny and obscured by a bright star in the Milky Way that sits almost directly in front of it.
Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean
An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Mysterious Tendrils Inside The Brain May Control Our Perception of Time
Tiny antenna-like organelles once thought to be holdovers from our ancient past appear to play a crucial role in keeping track of time, according to a recent study on mice by researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), in the US. Known as cilia, the microtubule projections can be...
We Just Got The Most Detailed View of an Exoplanet Atmosphere Yet – And It's Active
WASP-39b, a gas giant about 700 light-years away, is turning out to be quite the exoplanetary treasure. Earlier this year, WASP-39b was the subject of the first-ever detection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside the Solar System. Now, an in-depth analysis of data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has given us an absolute goldmine of information: the most detailed look at an exoplanet atmosphere yet. The results include information about WASP-39b's clouds, the first-ever direct detection of photochemistry in an exoplanet atmosphere, and a nearly complete inventory of the atmosphere's chemical contents that reveals tantalizing hints of...
Oldest Known Dog Bone Hints Our Best Friends Were With Us Earlier Than Thought
An ancient bone is helping scientists refine the timeline of humanity's relationship with our best friends – the canine companions that have brightened our lives for millennia. How many millennia? Well, no one knows for sure. But precision carbon dating is helping narrow it down. A canine humerus recovered...
Scientists Discover 168 Mysterious Nazca Geoglyphs in The Desert Sands of Peru
The Nazca desert in Peru is like an art gallery for the gods above. Yet even with decades of surveyance from the skies, we've barely explored a small wing of this fading collection of giants among the stones. Last year, an archaeologist in Peru told The Guardian he thought scientists...
Astronomers See a Star's Final Scream Into a Black Hole Halfway Across The Universe
Light that traveled for more than 8.5 billion years to reach us was the last gasp of a dying star as a black hole swallowed it. Two separate teams of scientists determined that a mysterious glimmer that appeared in the sky in February 2022, named AT2022cmc, was the astrophysical jet that erupted from the massive black hole as the shredded star vanished beyond its event horizon. It's incredibly rare for us to catch one of these meals in the act, and AT2022cmc is now the most distant we've ever seen. The two papers have been published in Nature and Nature Astronomy. "The last...
Scientists Reconstructed a 2 Million-Year-Old Ecosystem From Ancient DNA
Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in reconstructing the history of our planet. Sedimentary deposits from the permafrost of Greenland contained recoverable environmental DNA dating back to around 2 million years ago. That's 1 million years older than the previous record – DNA from a wooly mammoth that roamed the Siberian tundra 1 million years ago. This astonishing work has allowed a team of scientists to reconstruct an ancient landscape, revealing a world far removed from the icy shores of the Arctic Circle. "A new chapter spanning 1 million extra years of history has finally been opened, and for the first time, we...
Expecting a Dying Star, Astronomers Followed a Monstrous Flash to Something Else
A flash of powerful light from a galaxy just over a billion light-years away is upending our understanding of the most powerful explosions in the Universe. The gamma-ray burst appears to be the result of a merger between two neutron stars. This in itself isn't a surprise; neutron stars can release a short, intense burst of high energy radiation as they crash together.
A Ghostly Glow of Light Surrounds The Solar System, And Nobody Can Explain It
A new analysis of Hubble data has clinched it: There's too much light in the space around the Solar System. Not much extra light, to be sure. Just a subtle, ghostly glow, a faint excess that can't be accounted for in a census of all the light-emitting objects. All the...
ScienceAlert
58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.https://www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0