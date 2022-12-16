Thorn: John Roderique forged unforgettable legacy as Webb City's football coach

John Roderique is retiring after 26 years as Webb City's football coach. David Smith photo

By Cody Thorn

The resume John Roderique compiled as Webb City's football coach made him a Hall of Fame coach.

The wins off the field will go well beyond his coaching days.

After guiding the Cardinals football program for 26 years, Roderique announced his retirement last week.

The news of his retirement garnered attention from all corners of the state as his exit will not only create a job opening that will be coveted by many but also one that will come with big shoes to fill.

Roderique went 315-35, won 13 state championships, made the finals 15 times and posted 10 undefeated seasons.

A run of 22 straight district titles came to an end this year with a loss to Republic in the district semifinals. Roderique won his last state title in 2021 – winning two at the Class 5 level. His run of titles started his first year at the helm in 1997. He won another in 2000 and then in 2001.

The longest streak of not winning a title followed until winning again in 2006.

Titles in 2008 followed and then the Cardinals won five in a row from 2010 to 2014 – losing in 2015 to Kearney for a chance to make it six in a row. The Cardinals won their last Class 4 title in 2017.

Roderique's 13 state titles are the most by any coach in Missouri State High School Activities Association history, surpassing Jefferson City’s Pete Adkins’ nine crowns.

He’s in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Joplin Sports Authority Sports Hall of Fame and the Pittsburg State Hall of Fame, where he played college football.

This story takes a look at Roderique's tremendous tenure at Webb City, not only in his words but also the words of players and coaches that were with him along the way.

Corey Roy, former assistant coach

“I told him when I sent him a text message (the day retired) that when (my family) got that opportunity (to go to Webb City) he not only made me a better coach, he made me a better father and a better husband,” Roy said. “Just seeing what he did and how he handled himself and went about his day-to-day business, for me personally, that was huge for me. He’s definitely old school and got on them a little but he was also the first to call or text and say I was a little too much at practice. He always showed you how much he cared for you, not just for football.”

Roy started working at Webb City in the 2013-14 school year and stayed through the 2020-21 school year. Prior to his time there, he was the athletic director at conference rival Neosho.

It was there where Roy saw a glimpse of Roderique not many saw on the sideline.

Before a district playoff game, a rematch of a close game earlier in the 2008 season, Roy's Wildcats headed to Cardinal Stadium.

The night prior, Neosho standout Cody Holland suffered a tremendous loss – losing his mother after she succumbed to a long battle with cancer.

Roderique visited Holland in the visitors' locker room before the game.

“He shakes Cody’s hand and tells him he is praying for him and thinking about him,” Roy recalled. “After the game, he talked to him again. He was always one that you can tell he is in coaching for the right reasons. He was always very personable. That always stood out.”

Webb City won that game 35-8 – on its way to another state championship.

Writer's note: I was a young writer all those years ago and I remember this game vividly. I remember a lot of talk surrounding the death of Cody Holland’s mom and if he would play in that game. He did play but the Wildcats had a hard time stopping the Cardinals’ veer offense. In a postgame interview, the first thing I asked had to do with what did it mean to advance in the postseason. Coach Roderique downplayed that and talked about what a heroic effort it was for Holland to play in such a big game with a heavy heart. I can still remember the sincereness and pain he had in his face talking about the situation – about an opposing player at that – and that really blew me away.

Roy would join the Webb City staff as an assistant coach five years later and his son, Kaden, played for the Cardinals. He later became an All-American linebacker at Pittsburg State – just like Roderique was.

“Kaden would get a text from him when he was in college asking how he was doing, just out of the blue,” said Roy, who is currently the head strength coach at Ozark High School. “That showed who he is not only as a coach but a man. He cared about you and he took care of us. It was a great learning experience. Obviously, no one has done it any better. I was blessed to be a part of it.”

Landon Zerkel, former player

Zerkel was one of the best offensive players to ever walk the halls of Webb City. He found a way to shine as a wide receiver in a scheme that usually highlighted the running backs or quarterbacks.

He played on varsity for three years – 2005 to 2007 – and was an all-state honoree and was named The Joplin Globe Offensive Player of the Year his senior season. Zerkel went on to star at Missouri Southern and earned All-MIAA honors.

“The last couple of days, talking with old friends, it is such a blessing being coached by Rod,” Zerkel said. “It was so much bigger than football with him. The impact he has on every person in the school, boys and girls, was always bigger than football. Being a part of it … a small part, was something I will always treasure. It was a blessing.”

Zerkel has a different perspective now of Coach Rod than he did years ago because of his little brother, Cole Cavitt, who was a junior on this year’s team. Zerkel is quick to joke that his brother is lucky because Cole got the older, more reserved and, dare I say, laid-back Roderique.

“He got it easy,” Zerkel said with a laugh. “He was young watching me play and now the last two years I’m more involved with him playing. All the memories are there. It is cool to see him walk down the hill (to the stadium). It’s now the end of Roderique’s run and I still get goosebumps (talking about it). Every kid that got to play for him was lucky. He stayed and his heart has always been in Webb City. If he decides to take six months off or six years off, I think every team in the state would welcome him with very open arms.”

Aaron Davied, former player and assistant coach

Davied’s role at Webb City was two-fold, first as a player early in Roderique’s tenure and later as an assistant coach at his alma mater, a role he's held since 2012.

“As a player, Coach has this great ability to motivate players and help his players understand that doing the little things right makes all the difference,” Davied said. “He is the kind of coach that players want to run through a wall for. Coach has a quote he uses all the time. It goes ‘It's amazing what can be accomplished when everyone works together and no one cares who gets the credit.’”

Davied was one of many players that went on to play college after leaving Webb City. He played with high school teammates at Missouri Southern – one of two landing spots for most former Cardinals. The other was Pittsburg State, where Roderique played. There were exceptions of course, like Adam Spieker and Trystan Castillo-Colon, who both went to the University of Missouri. Maddy and Phoenix Johnson both landed at Missouri State. Current John Burroughs football coach Marty Rodgers played for Roderique in high school before going to Southern Illinois.

However, Webb City often found a way to win state titles with a mix of solid Division II-type players that played team ball.

Davied grew up around the Webb City program, serving as a ball boy when Roderique took over as the head coach in 1997. Aaron’s dad, Tim, was the first defensive coordinator for Roderique, holding that role through 2000.

Tim Davied stepped aside and watched his son play his final three years of high school.

“Coach Roderique is everything that the community of Webb City is: blue-collar, hard-working, hard-nosed, but would give you the shirt off their backs,” Davied said “He has done so much for this school and community. He would never say this but, Webb City would not be Webb City if it wasn't for John Roderique.”

Josh Belcher, former player and father of current and former players

Belcher was on the first team that Roderique coached in 1997 – a season that ended with a state championship – a big experience for a freshman.

However, titles were nothing new for Webb City. Current New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill guided Webb City to the first in 1989. Kurt Thompson followed with titles in 1992 and 1993, but he left after the 1996 season. His old coordinator, Roderique, took over.

Every graduating class from 1989 to 1996 had a state championship ring in either football or basketball.

Winning a title that first year made Roderique cement his spot that he was the right hire.

The next year? Well, you could say there were some doubts.

“To go through that 5-5 campaign in 1998 and the for-sale signs, you know…” Belcher said, before trailing off.

That wasn’t a fond memory for him and one that most people either don’t know about or haven’t really heard. Expectations were high following a state title and going 5-5 the next season led to for-sale signs being posted in Roderique’s front yard. You might expect to see that in a football-crazed Texas town when lofty goals aren’t met, not the small town off Highway 171.

The pressure may have lessened some the next year when the Cardinals went 8-2 in 1999, but a loss to Neosho kept Webb City out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Belcher, set to play his senior year, didn’t want to be the first class that didn’t leave varsity sports without a ring.

“You know, we said we are not walking out of here without one,” Belcher said.

The Cardinals went 14-0 and blew out McCluer North, 41-0, at the TransWorld Dome in St. Louis.

That season was also the start of Webb City winning 22 straight district titles. Belcher couldn't have predicted that happening.

“We fought to just get a ring,” he said. “To see the program go from just hoping that you get one to kids plan to make sure that they got one their senior year. That's a huge step. You know it’s kind of crazy how it's all changed. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that in 2000 when we won that district championship, that 22 years later, they'd still be winning them.”

Flash forward quite a few years and Buddy Belcher is playing for Roderique – one of a few sons whose dad played for the veteran coach. Buddy, who now plays at Peru State, won a title in his senior year for the Cardinals in 2021 just like his dad did in 2000.

Buddy's younger brother, Brady, was a sophomore on the Cardinals' varsity squad this year.

For years, Josh Belcher would go up to Roderique after the season-end banquet and ask for him to not leave.

“I walked up to him when my oldest was a freshman, and I would say give me eight more years,” Belcher recalled, hoping Roderique would coach both of his sons through graduation. “And then it just dwindled down, you know. He called me last week and said he wanted to let me know. I said ‘OK, so Sunday, I don’t have to look at you at the banquet and say give me two more years?’”

Roderique told him no and that this is just the best time for it to happen.

“All I said was thank you,” Belcher said. “That’s all I could muster. I’m happy for him. I knew it was going to come to an end, you know? You don’t want it to end. To call him a friend, I think is the most important thing. He’s a dear friend of mine. Not only was he my coach, but I can still to this day, as a 40-year-old, call him and talk about anything in the world and he accepts that call. Do you know what that means? That right there is why he will be missed.”

A few days after the news really sunk in and after a night reminiscing with former teammates, the impact the veteran coach left on him as a player and a parent resonated.

“We are blessed as a team town to have a genuine person like him,” Belcher said. “He’s a phenomenal coach. I’ve coached pee-wee football in the city for 15 years and to see some of the kids come up through the program and see him take them under his wing. I always wanted my boys to get a little taste of him and they got it. As far as caring for his players and former players, they are all family to him. You pray that individuals that meant a lot to you can rub off on your kids. I’ve had that benefit as a dad and a player. He’s been an integral part of me and my two boys. We are so very, very blessed.”

The Man, The Legend

Finally, a chance to hear from Roderique himself, as he looked back at his tenure and what it meant to turn Webb City into the premier program in the state.

In his retirement letter on social media, he thanked his wife, Heather, and his children, Hailey, John Jr. and Tyson.

Both of his sons played football for him, while his daughter was a standout basketball player for the Cardinals.

The team had its year-end banquet on Dec. 4. He didn’t want to make the news announcement at the banquet and take the attention away from his players. His Monday afternoon news caught more than a few by surprise.

Roderique said he received about 350 to 400 text messages that day.

“I’m slow at texting people back so I spent the whole night Monday doing that,” he said with a laugh. “It’s been quite overwhelming. Just so many kind people with very, very nice things to say. I’m just overwhelmed with the generous comments. So much love out there.”

Roderique told the school administrators his intentions and then the players were called down to a meeting during school on Monday to hear the news themselves.

Brady Belcher called his dad as he walked to the meeting. He wasn’t sure what was happening. His dad had to play coy, but he knew what Roderique was going to announce.

“We had a meeting towards the end of the day with our team and that was … that was certainly the hardest part about it,” Roderique said. “I just love those kids so much and am so thankful for all they do.”

Roderique spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Pittsburg State under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Broyles when he made the move to the high school ranks. His youngest, Tyson, was born 25 years ago. A father of three, he started looking for a job that paid a little more money. Heather decided to stay home with the three infants.

Coaching high school hadn't been on his radar, but he made the decision to join the staff at Webb City. The rest, you can say, is history.

Over the years, there was interest in Roderique from various spots. One time, it was Bentonville (Ark.) High School. There were always overtures that he would return to the MIAA at either Pittsburg State or move down the road to Missouri Southern, which was a turnstile for coaches for years. Maybe an established high school coach could turn the Lions into a winner? All that talks always ended with Roderique back at Webb City with another state championship contender.

“Everything we did, we did as a family,” he said. “We were always going to make sure our kids were going be a part of that decision, in terms of it was going to be what's best for them. So I think that was the biggest thing that kept me there. There were some opportunities, but just thinking about the kids, I didn't really want to move them after a certain age. We made a promise to each other. We're never going to go anywhere if we didn't feel like it was in the best interest of our kids. And, you know what, we certainly never regretted that.”

Roderique is the athletic director at Webb City but doesn’t think he will have much of a role in helping select his replacement. Principal Jeff Wilkie – a former coach at McDonald County who spent years coaching against Roderique – will likely lead the search. The Cardinals will have a bevy of in-house candidates if that is the way the district goes.

Davied, the linebacker coach, was a head coach at Diamond. Offensive coordinator Ryan McFarland was the head coach at Seneca. Defensive coordinator David Wiemers was the head coach at Division II Emporia State in the past. Defensive line coach Scott Bailey won seven straight state championships at Lamar from 2011-17.

So, plenty of options just inside the building.

But, for now, Roderique's wife Heather will not be a football widow this upcoming fall.

“That’s right, at least for now,” he said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? You know I’m not going to rule out ever coaching again but I just don’t know. I’m just … we will just kind of see what happens, I guess.”

Writer's Note 2 : I remember my first time meeting John Roderique. I was terrified. I was a college kid working part-time for The Joplin Globe. I was young and very, very green. I was given a feature story on a Webb City player coming back to play after a serious car injury. My boss, Jim Fryar, gave me Roderique's home number and I called him. I was nervous and probably stumbled through a series of questions. To be honest, I was scared for a few reasons. Every time I saw him on TV or on the sidelines, he had this very intense look. I was probably afraid asking a dumb question would elicit some comment about how dumb it was. I was probably more scared because I didn't think at the time I was qualified to talk to him. He was a state championship coach and I was like a sub-JV writer called up to talk to him. I felt like, in a way, it was like getting called up to the big leagues. Talking to a coach of that stature was way above my pay grade in my eyes. Those stories should've been given to Anvil Welch or Craig Hull. Not the college freshman. But more than 22 years later, I feel honored I had the chance. Coach Roderique was so gracious then and he is still to this day. I consider him a friend and there wasn't a time over the past 10 or 15 years I couldn't call or text him and get him to talk either right then or as soon as he could. He always took the time for me and always treated me so well. When I had a chance to do this story, I jumped at it. I have so much respect for him as a coach and as a man. He won a lot and he always won with class.