Saint Cloud, MN

Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nearly 400 crashes, spinouts reported Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says deputies responded to more than 400 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis statewide Monday during Minnesota's latest round of falling snow. The State Patrol's public information officer reported 216 crashes, 171 spinouts and four jackknifed semis between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. across...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard, Winter Storm, and Wind Chill Warnings for most of southern Minnesota. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 9:00 am Wednesday morning, before it transitions into a Blizzard Warning at noon on Thursday. The Blizzard Warning is in effect through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Additionally, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for 6:00 pm Thursday evening through 9:00 am Saturday morning for possible wind chills colder than -35.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area

(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?

Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. After 1-3 inches (updated from the NWS) of snow falls Monday afternoon/evening in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

A massive winter storm is on the way, and here's what to expect based on where you live

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that plowable snow (greater than 2 inches) is likely for most of the area Wednesday-Thursday. However, there remains a wide spread in the potential amounts. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western and southern MN. If...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

