NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO