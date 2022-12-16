Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Nearly 400 crashes, spinouts reported Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says deputies responded to more than 400 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis statewide Monday during Minnesota's latest round of falling snow. The State Patrol's public information officer reported 216 crashes, 171 spinouts and four jackknifed semis between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. across...
Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)
I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
knsiradio.com
‘Dangerous’ Travel Conditions in Store for Travelers as Snow, Arctic Cold Head for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — You may have heard the phrase, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. It will change.” The weather has changed again. The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for our area. Here’s the breakdown. For central Minnesota...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard, Winter Storm, and Wind Chill Warnings for most of southern Minnesota. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 9:00 am Wednesday morning, before it transitions into a Blizzard Warning at noon on Thursday. The Blizzard Warning is in effect through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Additionally, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for 6:00 pm Thursday evening through 9:00 am Saturday morning for possible wind chills colder than -35.
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
Deadly Cold Wind Chills For Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
If you are traveling this week be careful. Be prepared. It could be one of the coldest Christmas holidays for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the next few days are forecast to be dangerously cold. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?
Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. After 1-3 inches (updated from the NWS) of snow falls Monday afternoon/evening in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.
Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
A massive winter storm is on the way, and here's what to expect based on where you live
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
National Weather Service advising Minnesotans to change Christmas travel plans
The National Weather Service predicts blizzard conditions beginning late Wednesday, followed by brutal wind chills possibly right through Christmas Eve — and they’re advising Minnesotans with travel plans during that period to change them:. “I would try to either do it before Wednesday afternoon… or try to wait...
Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that plowable snow (greater than 2 inches) is likely for most of the area Wednesday-Thursday. However, there remains a wide spread in the potential amounts. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western and southern MN. If...
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
