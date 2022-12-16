Read full article on original website
Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree program distributes gifts to help children, seniors in need this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is one that touches the hearts of so many children and seniors during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Selemia Love was among the people who came to collect their toys to put under Christmas trees. Love picked up gifts for her eight children.
5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It’s the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Local pilots help spread holiday cheer for kids in 'Operation Toy Drop'
A group of Triangle pilots volunteered their time and small planes to spread holiday cheer and honor veterans across North Carolina.
New crisis responders head up Durham's holiday parade with HEART
DURHAM, N.C. — When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented a change in how the Bull City responds to crisis calls. Members of HEART (Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams) got the honor. "It's such a tremendous honor, as a Durham native, to...
North Carolina Grandmother 'In Shock' After Scoring Holiday Lottery Win
The lucky winner took home a huge prize just in time for Christmas.
Food Lion Deals Dec. 21-27: Ham, asparagus, glazed donuts, hummus, shredded cheese, frozen veggies
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 21 including ham, asparagus, green beans, Mandarins, glazed donuts, hummus, Food Lion shredded cheese, iced tea, frozen vegetables, laundry detergent and more. * The following sales...
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Attention shoppers: Price scanner errors can hurt your wallet
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you’re out holiday shopping, double check that the price you’re paying it’s the price listed. More than 50 stores in North Carolina were recently fined for price scanning errors. Five On Your Side's Keely Arthur breaks down the stores in our area...
cbs17
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for two women who recently walked out of a local restaurant after eating — but did not pay. Police released photos of the two women — one of whom appeared to carry food out of the restaurant with her — earlier this month.
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
jocoreport.com
Flowers Plantation Home Sustains Fire Damage
CLAYTON – A weekend fire damaged a home on Coffee Tree Lane in Flowers Plantation. The fire was reported at 3:18pm Sunday in an almost new home near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC Highway 42. A 10 year-old reportedly called 911 reporting his home was on fire...
cbs17
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Lidl deals Dec. 21-27: Ham, blackberries, onions, apples, orange juice, butter, ice cream, stuffing mix, broth
Lidl has new sales starting Dec. 21 including ham, blackberries, onions, apples, orange juice, butter, ice cream, stuffing mix, marshmallows, pineapple slices, broth, chocolate morsels, sugar and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list...
