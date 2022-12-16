Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls waives bus fares for cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bus fares for Sioux Area Metro will be waived starting Wednesday and ending Saturday due to cold temperatures. SAM On Demand and Paratransit Service rides will also be included free during the time period. SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
KELOLAND TV
Crews in SF clean up after snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the eastern side of the state, Sioux Falls street crews are out working on last week’s snow and getting ready for the next round of winter weather. While a snow alert was not issued, crews have been clearing main routes and problem...
KELOLAND TV
Snow Wednesday; Fatal snowmobile crash; 6 businesses fail compliance check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman is pleading guilty to the death of a Pierre man earlier this year. Minnehaha County authorities have identified the...
KELOLAND TV
Removing snow comes with risks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls worker was injured last week when he was hit by a car while clearing snow off a sidewalk. This tractor is a twisted mess after someone slid into it last Thursday in the snow. The worker was lucky. “He’s been out...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
Indoor fun when it’s cold in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids home from school? Relatives in town? Time off from work?. There’s lots of indoor activities in Sioux Falls and surrounding area to keep people entertained. With the cold temperatures this week, it may be nice to be inside. Even if it warms up next week, the indoor options can still be a choice.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday travelers brace for dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the end of the week draws near, more people will begin traveling for the holidays. Unfortunately, many of us will be making those trips in dangerously cold weather. People we talked with tell us they will still travel, but they may take some extra precautions.
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle cold during Emery business fire
EMERY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies battled cold temperatures while fighting a fire in Emery over the weekend. According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of North 3rd Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The owner of the building reported flames in the attic.
KELOLAND TV
Navigator gets no answer on a fourth public meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A lawyer for Navigator Heartland Greenway has acknowledged the company didn’t comply with a South Dakota requirement when it failed to notify more than 200 landowners along the route of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. James Moore of Sioux Falls reported the problem in...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week
Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
ktwb.com
Holiday travelers advised to pack an emergency kit before heading out on the highway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With pre-Christmas wind chills dipping anywhere from 30 to 50 below this week, travelers are reminded to prepare your vehicles before you hit the road. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office advise monitoring the forecast and packing an emergency kit with cold weather gear and jumper cables. In the forecasted cold, frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes. Hypothermia begins when the body temperature drops 2 to 4 degrees. Which happens quicker when it’s windy.
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: A Prairie Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays bring about a variety of traditions for people young and old. From baking special treats, to crafts, decorating and music. And for many, the tradition also includes listening to a Prairie Christmas. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard brings you...
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
kelo.com
NWS issues several advisories ahead of dangerous incoming winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than one week to go until the Christmas Holiday, an incoming arctic blast will coincide with the arrival of yet another winter storm system. The National Weather Service has already issued several advisories for the KELO listening area. They include Wind Chill...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear announces opening date
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Ski hill announced today that it plans to open the Monday after Christmas. Great Bear will open for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing at 9 a.m. on the 26th.
Comments / 1