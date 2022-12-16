ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Chop Alexander out as head coach at Lecanto after three seasons

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUPcL_0jlSMEg700

LECANTO, Fla. - Citrus County now has another opening at a high school for a head football coach.

Chop Alexander confirmed with SBLive Sports that he is no longer the head coach at after three seasons at the helm at Lecanto High School. Alexander finished with an overall record of 16-14 with the Panthers.

“It caught me off guard,” Alexander said of being forced out at Lecanto. “The boys and parents still support me. They know I’m a good person. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Alexander said he couldn't indulge more of the reasons of his dismissal because of a continued school investigation, but said he hoped to get an opportunity to coach again in the future. Lecanto went into the 2022 season with high expectations and was able to meet them. Alexander's bunch finished as the runner-up in Class 3S, District 6 runnerup to River Ridge.

The Panthers just finished up their best run in program history at 8-4 and won the first ever playoff game when beat Pasco 45-14 in the region quarterfinals. Lecanto bowed out in the Class 3S region semifinals against Zephyrhills, 21-0. They will be losing some key starters to graduation, including 1,000-yard rusher Amir Wilson.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
GAINESVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies raid ‘game room’

Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy