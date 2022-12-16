Chop Alexander out as head coach at Lecanto after three seasons

LECANTO, Fla. - Citrus County now has another opening at a high school for a head football coach.

Chop Alexander confirmed with SBLive Sports that he is no longer the head coach at after three seasons at the helm at Lecanto High School. Alexander finished with an overall record of 16-14 with the Panthers.

“It caught me off guard,” Alexander said of being forced out at Lecanto. “The boys and parents still support me. They know I’m a good person. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Alexander said he couldn't indulge more of the reasons of his dismissal because of a continued school investigation, but said he hoped to get an opportunity to coach again in the future. Lecanto went into the 2022 season with high expectations and was able to meet them. Alexander's bunch finished as the runner-up in Class 3S, District 6 runnerup to River Ridge.

The Panthers just finished up their best run in program history at 8-4 and won the first ever playoff game when beat Pasco 45-14 in the region quarterfinals. Lecanto bowed out in the Class 3S region semifinals against Zephyrhills, 21-0. They will be losing some key starters to graduation, including 1,000-yard rusher Amir Wilson.

