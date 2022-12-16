Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
KTEN.com
How people ordered meals online in 2022, according to DoorDash
How people ordered meals online in 2022, according to DoorDash. It seems everyone craves takeout lately—and the numbers prove it. A recent report from online food ordering company DoorDash found a 15% year-over-year growth for same-store pickup orders using their app and an 11% growth for same-store delivery orders. Additionally, 37% of respondents ordered delivery more often than last year, and 41% said the same for picking up an order, according to 2022 survey data.
KTEN.com
One-Year Checklist Before Retirement Overseas
Retiring abroad has become a popular trend for many Americans. There are many reasons to retire overseas, including a lower cost of living, a slower pace and sandy beaches. But before you move, there are some things to consider. Here’s a checklist with practical steps to help make your retirement overseas a reality. You can also work directly with a financial advisor who can help you figure out a step-by-step plan for you to retire in your desired location.
