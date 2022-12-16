ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
KTEN.com

How people ordered meals online in 2022, according to DoorDash

How people ordered meals online in 2022, according to DoorDash. It seems everyone craves takeout lately—and the numbers prove it. A recent report from online food ordering company DoorDash found a 15% year-over-year growth for same-store pickup orders using their app and an 11% growth for same-store delivery orders. Additionally, 37% of respondents ordered delivery more often than last year, and 41% said the same for picking up an order, according to 2022 survey data.
KTEN.com

One-Year Checklist Before Retirement Overseas

Retiring abroad has become a popular trend for many Americans. There are many reasons to retire overseas, including a lower cost of living, a slower pace and sandy beaches. But before you move, there are some things to consider. Here’s a checklist with practical steps to help make your retirement overseas a reality. You can also work directly with a financial advisor who can help you figure out a step-by-step plan for you to retire in your desired location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy