Charles James “Jim” Reno Jr.
Charles James “Jim” Reno Jr., 84, of Frankfort, died December 17, 2022 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1938 in Frankfort to Charles J. Reno Sr. and Helen (Rodocker) Reno. He married Janice Sparks on June 28, 1958 and she preceded him in death on February 17, 2019.
Frankfort Police Announce School of Police Staff and Command Graduation
The Frankfort Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Evan Hall from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. Captain Hall has successfully completed the Police Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from June 6 – November 6, 2022. Captain Hall was a student in class #526 which accommodated a total of 19 students for the twenty-two-week period.
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
Rossville Falls To Lafayette Central Catholic In Saturday Night Match Up
Rossville lost to Lafayette Central Catholic in a hard fought battle Saturday evening by the score of 65-40. Rossville came out shooting and leading early but Central Catholic quickly turned things around. missed shots and turnovers hurt the Hornets. Top scorers for Rossville were Charlie Thompson with 8 points, Luke...
Sassy’s Salon HLTV Player of Game
Rossville’s Charlie Thompson was the Sassy’s Salon Player of the Game in Saturday night’s loss to Lafayette Central Catholic. Congratulations Charlie!
Kirklin Annual Santa Tour A Success Despite Cold Temperatures
It was a very cold night for Santa and crew in Kirklin for the annual Santa Tour. Statements from the Kirklin Fire Department- “A huge thanks to all that came out on this chilly evening to greet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves. It was a extremely cold night, so we had a little change in our route to get everyone out of the cold a bit quicker. 90 min was about all Santa could handle. His rosey cheeks were blue by the time we got back to the fire station.
Clinton County Under Winter Storm Watch Until 7 A.M. Saturday Morning
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central, north central and west central Indiana until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Heavy snow is possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chills as low as minus 28 are possible with blowing snow.
