It was a very cold night for Santa and crew in Kirklin for the annual Santa Tour. Statements from the Kirklin Fire Department- “A huge thanks to all that came out on this chilly evening to greet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves. It was a extremely cold night, so we had a little change in our route to get everyone out of the cold a bit quicker. 90 min was about all Santa could handle. His rosey cheeks were blue by the time we got back to the fire station.

KIRKLIN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO