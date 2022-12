It was the changing of the guard and possibly a changing of an era on Monday as three newly elected members of the Burbank City Council were sworn in. It is what is generally a ceremonial meeting with no City business discussed. The three new members, Nikki Perez, Tamala Takahashi, and Zizette Mullins, took their seats as they replaced Bob Frutos and Jess Talamantes, who did not seek reelection, and Sharon Springer, who finished fourth in the November election. Both Springer and Frutos did not attend the meeting.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO