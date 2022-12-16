Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Alabama jewelry store burglary suspects accused of swiping $115K in luxury bling from Virginia Kohl’s
Two of four suspects in the November burglary of a Rainbow City jewelry store has been arrested on allegations they stole $115,000 in luxury jewels from a Virginia department store days earlier, according to a report. One of the suspects, identified by Rainbow City police as Carlos Ignacio Almara Plaza,...
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
elmoreautauganews.com
Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested
Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
WAVY News 10
NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
WSAV-TV
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered
AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
americanmilitarynews.com
Alabama man arrested for allegedly using stun gun in Jan. 6 attack on police
A north Alabama U.S. Army veteran is accused of sparking a stun gun during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bryan Shawn Smith, 36, was taken into custody by federal authorities this week in Huntsville, according to newly released court documents. He is charged with civil disorder,...
alabamanews.net
Law Enforcement Prepares for New Conceal Carry Law
Come January 1st — a gun permit will no longer be necessary — to legally carry a concealed firearm in Alabama. However, one sheriff says it might be a good idea to keep a valid a permit anyway. Despite objections from the law enforcement community — the Alabama...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Opelika police release further details on officer-involved shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department released more details on an officer-involved shooting from late last week. On Saturday, Dec. 17 at around 10:30 p.m., Opelika dispatchers received a 911 call from a house on 19th Place. Throughout the call, an open phone line implied there may be a dispute at the home. […]
WRAL
Troopers rescue abducted child, discover second child missing for months
While pursuing a vehicle carrying an abducted 5-year-old girl, NC State Highway Patrol discovered a second child, who had been missing since May. While pursuing a vehicle carrying an abducted 5-year-old girl, NC State Highway Patrol discovered a second child, who had been missing since May. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Brad...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
wvtm13.com
Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
Records: Man accused of threatening schools, police departments in several states
CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly making threats to schools and police departments in multiple states, court records show. James McCarty appeared in federal court in Charlotte Thursday. Though he had moved to the state, he allegedly committed the crimes in Arizona, investigators said.
