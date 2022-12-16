ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
elmoreautauganews.com

Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested

Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
MILLBROOK, AL
WAVY News 10

NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WSAV-TV

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Zack Love

CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered

AL.com posted bodycam footage of the Wetumpka Police Department arresting a 61-year-old and 85-year-old women feeding feral cats, so they could be captured and then taken to be spayed or neutered. The ladies were trying to help control the wild cat population and are arrested for criminal trespassing. This might seem like a joke, but sadly, it is not. This is how the Wetumpka Police spend taxpayer money.
WETUMPKA, AL
95.3 The Bear

What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Law Enforcement Prepares for New Conceal Carry Law

Come January 1st — a gun permit will no longer be necessary — to legally carry a concealed firearm in Alabama. However, one sheriff says it might be a good idea to keep a valid a permit anyway. Despite objections from the law enforcement community — the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

Troopers rescue abducted child, discover second child missing for months

While pursuing a vehicle carrying an abducted 5-year-old girl, NC State Highway Patrol discovered a second child, who had been missing since May. While pursuing a vehicle carrying an abducted 5-year-old girl, NC State Highway Patrol discovered a second child, who had been missing since May. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Brad...
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wvtm13.com

Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
BESSEMER, AL

