Elon Musk’s Kanye Path: Expels Journalists from Twitter, Tesla Stock Plummets, Company’s Stockholders Furious, Drugs Suggested

I have no doubt Elon Musk knows a lot more about business things than I do. After all he paid $44 billion for Twitter and wrecked it over night. Now the stock of his main company, Tesla, has dropped to a new low today– $137. The 52 week high was $402.67. So that means if you have a lot of Tesla stock you will be eating cat food this winter. (I recommend Science Diet, but Purina is good if you’re into fast food. Also, I’ve heard Rachael Ray’s pet food is tasty.)

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO