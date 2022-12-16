ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Angels in Blue gift donations help families this holiday season

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department handed out gift donations Monday to families in need. This is part of the department's Angels in Blue program. Angels in Blue provides gifts to families needing assistance. "We take our jobs seriously, we're going to do our job. But...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Acts of vandalism are raising awareness of antisemitism in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro says resilience is a part of the Jewish experience, and hope is what allows people to keep going. "When we light our Hanukkah candles, we do it to bring more light to the world," said Rabbi Andy Koren. "But we also remember that message of freedom."
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County Public Library seeking mural designs from locals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's Public Art Commission is planning to design proposals for a new mural. The mural will be painted at the Forsyth County Library's Carver School Road Branch on Lansing Drive. Anyone at least 18 years old and living in Forsyth County can submit a design. Single...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC

