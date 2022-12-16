Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
'Light the Triad' radio station helps dozens of families at annual Toy Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Anita Arnette believes love is not love until it's given away. That mantra is what empowered her 23 years ago to start a toy drive at her new workplace, theLight the Triad radio station. The drive has grown over the years, but the format stayed the...
WXII 12
Angels in Blue gift donations help families this holiday season
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department handed out gift donations Monday to families in need. This is part of the department's Angels in Blue program. Angels in Blue provides gifts to families needing assistance. "We take our jobs seriously, we're going to do our job. But...
Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
WXII 12
Cancer survivor hosts lighting ceremony in Oak Valley to support Ronald McDonald house
ADVANCE, N.C. — A cancer survivor hosted its third annual lighting event to benefit theRonald McDonald house in Oak Valley, Advance. Organizer Tory Overstreet and her team said they have raised more than $10,000 and sold more than 1,000 lighting kits for their fundraiser. The lighting started at 5:30p.m....
WXII 12
Interactive Resource Center, city of Greensboro building temporary pallet housing for homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Experts agree it’s dangerous to sleep outside anytime the temperature drops below 25 degrees, and that's one of the reasons the Interactive Resource Center is launching its Doorways Project, the first of its kind in the state. "We know it’s not a long-term solution for...
Calvary Church spreading holiday cheer to first responders
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Calvary Church is spreading holiday cheer to first responders Monday. The church cooked meals to deliver to different agencies in eastern Guilford County. It’s something the church said it has done for years. "We've been doing this pre-COVID. We used to have all the...
WXII 12
Acts of vandalism are raising awareness of antisemitism in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro says resilience is a part of the Jewish experience, and hope is what allows people to keep going. "When we light our Hanukkah candles, we do it to bring more light to the world," said Rabbi Andy Koren. "But we also remember that message of freedom."
WXII 12
Triad Goodwill hosts 'Four Days of Deals' all week ahead of the Christmas holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Goodwill wants to help you finish your holiday shopping with some big deals. The nonprofit organization is celebrating the holidays with "Four Days of Deals." Beginning Dec. 20 and continuing through Dec. 23, select items will be 50% off. “We understand that the holidays can...
Frigid temps, warming station opens up for the homeless in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For people experiencing homelessness, winter is the hardest season. "It's just trying to struggle and find some place to lay your head, while it's warm, where it's warm," said a man experiencing homelessness who didn't want to disclose his name. When temperatures drop below freezing, seeking...
Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
Triad girl battling lung illness will spend Christmas in hospital, but hope is on the horizon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While the Kiger family plans to spend Christmas in the hospital, they are focused on the light at the end of the tunnel. On Oct. 24, 8-year-old Samantha Kiger was diagnosed with Flu A, and, two days later, she was admitted to the PICU at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. More […]
Deaf NC couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
wfmynews2.com
Interactive Resource Center opens warming shelter for homeless people in Greensboro
Winter air dropped temperatures below freezing in the Triad. The IRC opened to give the city’s most vulnerable a warm place to stay.
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
WXII 12
Forsyth County Public Library seeking mural designs from locals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's Public Art Commission is planning to design proposals for a new mural. The mural will be painted at the Forsyth County Library's Carver School Road Branch on Lansing Drive. Anyone at least 18 years old and living in Forsyth County can submit a design. Single...
Greensboro woman's sleeping machine causes her to breathe in toxic fumes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ann McIntyre does almost everything with a smile on her face. It may seem simple, but her life has been anything but. “I’ve been blessed, I live a wonderful life but it’s a hard life,” McIntyre said. When she was just three months...
WXII 12
Parents should think twice about what toys they buy this holiday season
N.C. — Hanukkah is underway, and Christmas is less than a week away. As kids open presents, you'll want to be careful about what toys they're playing with. Experts say choking remains a major hazard of kids' toys, especially ones with lithium batteries. Paula Cox, the environmental health...
Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Comments / 0