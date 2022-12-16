Read full article on original website
The Kansas Keystone pipeline spill isn't an ordinary oil spill. Here's why.
The spill in Kansas is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude on U.S. soil. And scientists say this stuff comes with major complications for containing and cleaning it. Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become...
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic petroleum reserve -official
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
freightwaves.com
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
natureworldnews.com
Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine
In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
freightwaves.com
How spilled hot coffee 30 years ago changed trucking industry
On Feb. 27, 1992, Stella Liebeck ordered a 49 cent cup of coffee from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Albuquerque, New Mexico. What happened next forever changed trial jury awards and has had a lasting impact on multiple industries across the U.S., especially commercial transportation. Liebeck, who was in the...
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
