ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
DENISON, IA
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Alaska

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
ALASKA STATE
freightwaves.com

How spilled hot coffee 30 years ago changed trucking industry

On Feb. 27, 1992, Stella Liebeck ordered a 49 cent cup of coffee from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Albuquerque, New Mexico. What happened next forever changed trial jury awards and has had a lasting impact on multiple industries across the U.S., especially commercial transportation. Liebeck, who was in the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Grist

Grist

Seattle, WA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

 https://grist.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy