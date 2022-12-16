Read full article on original website
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
Amazon's new Kindle is already 10% off, with free Kindle Unlimited to sweeten the deal
The new Kindle is smaller and lighter than previous models, and it features a fantastic screen. It's quite a bit cheaper than the Paperwhite, although you may miss some features you loved on that model.
This huge Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni price drop makes it the ultimate gift this holiday season
Household chores can get tiring, especially after a potluck, birthday, anniversary party, or a get-together at home. Investing in a capable robot vacuum cleaner takes away cleaning hassles at home. While the market is packed with several smart vacuum cleaners with bold claims, not every product works as advertised. Among them, ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI packs a solid punch with a long list of features, strong suction power, and voice commands. It can be a perfect Christmas gift for your loved one too. Let's check it out in detail.
Grab the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for 50% less with this killer deal
The Jabra Elite 7 Pro will impress you with its voice quality and bone conduction-based microphones. Their sound quality is average, and the ANC is not that effective, but at their discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Jabra Elite 7 Pro provide.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are back down to their Black Friday price
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers on all fronts you can ask for from a pair of earbuds: sound quality, ANC, battery life, and fit. They are among the sleekest earbuds on the market that will impress you with their sound quality. And at its discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Buds 2 Pro offers.
Apple TV might finally be coming to Android, just in time for you to binge Severance
These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.
Google Home's Wear OS app gets a useful update for apartment dwellers
The Google Home app has become increasingly cluttered over the years as it has grown in features to control more smart home devices — including additional support for devices under the company's Nest brand. To address this, Google announced a redesigned Home app, which was made available to members of the Public Preview program in October. The revamp also includes a Google Home app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, allowing you to control your smart home devices from your wrist. Following public feedback, Google is rolling out an update for the Google Home Wear OS app with performance improvements and simpler navigation.
Here’s another chance to grab the OnePlus 10 Pro and its 120Hz screen for $550
The OnePlus Pro has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone—particularly at this sale price. It has a beautiful, 120Hz display, strong performance, and great battery life, bolstered by super-fast charging.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings back a time-saving Android 12 feature
Android 13 launched with a lot of small quality-of-life improvements that fixed some problems with the big redesign that Android 12 represented, but there were also a few regressions. Notably, the unified search experience for Pixel phones became more complicated, and it removed one of the best time-saving features. On Android 13, it is no longer possible to hit enter after you start typing an app name to launch it. Thankfully, it looks like Google is exploring this option again, with a new hidden option in Android 13's latest beta release that lets you enable this behavior.
Amazon Alexa gets Matter support, joining Google Home and Android
A week after Google announced that it finished the Matter rollout to Android and Google Home, Amazon is following suite. If you're not familiar, Matter is a new interconnectivity standard that promises to make smart homes less complicated. Rather than having to check if devices you buy are compatible with your smart home ecosystem of choice, you only have to make sure that your smart speaker or phone supports Matter. And now, both Google and Amazon offer initial support for these devices.
The 10 best shopping apps on your phone or tablet
Between a shaky economy and global supply chain issues, the way we shop is changing. People are looking for the best deals, and online apps and other digital tools are becoming increasingly popular.
YouTube Music tries letting you build your own radio station
Radio on the streaming music app. It's a silly little anachronism that we, as listeners, accept. Some entity we're not personally acquainted with curates a few songs for us to listen to based off of as little as a whiff of an interest — a genre, an artist, an album, maybe even a specific song. Boom! It's a magic radio station. YouTube Music, though, may soon give you a way to put in a few more ingredients to make some radio stew.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better
It might be the holiday season, but Google is showing no signs of slowing down. After unveiling its latest Feature Drop for Pixels last week, the company wasted no time in releasing a new beta. Our first look at March's update rolled out late last night to supported phones, and unlike the previous patch, it seems like everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 might focus on legacy Pixels and not just the company's latest. In fact, with a new tweak to haptics, that rusty vibration motor in your current phone might get a new lease on life.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 adds a touch of gray to Material You
When it comes to looks, Android has historically provided tons of customizability. Take monochromatic theming: whether you have it turned on for certain apps to cut down your screen time on them or you just like the minimalism of it all, you're certainly not alone. But with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, we're learning of a new way to get all grayscale up on your home screen — that is, without having to having to go grayscale on your entire experience.
Reolink discounts its new, high-quality, floodlight security cameras as low as $143.99 for the holidays
Home security and peace of mind are pretty high on most people's priority lists. The good news is that thanks to companies like Reolink, it's never been easier or more budget-friendly to install high-quality outdoor cameras to survey your home, day and night.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
Google Wallet spreads holiday cheer with cute animations when you tap and pay
We've been blessed with the occasional Easter egg from Google Wallet (neé Google Pay, Android Pay, and... Google Wallet), mainly in the form of special animations that take place after you've tapped and paid with your watch or phone. For the holidays this year, the company is back at it again with a series of post-transaction vignettes for us shoppers to enjoy.
Google Play has come up with a new way for your kids to beg you for IAPs they don't need
Google Play is just packed to the brim with software for your Android phone or tablet, and whether you're interested in the top apps for the platform, or some of its most popular Android games, there is no shortage of titles for you to choose from. While that includes plenty of free content, there are also lots of premium paid apps and those with optional IAPs, waiting for you to splurge. Understandably, Google's very interested in making sure those purchase workflows operate as smoothly as possible, and today we're learning about a slight tweak to how this works for families, with the introduction of Play Store Purchase Requests.
Google might use rings and bracelets as input methods for its upcoming AR glasses
This year's Google I/O was not only filled to the brim with software and developer announcements, but also with hardware — both actual announcements and teasers. We saw teasers of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, both of which have since launched, and we got to know the Pixel tablet that has yet to launch. But one of the things Google also teased was the launch of future AR glasses. They might work a little different from what we saw from Google previously with Glass, though. Google's already exploring two wildly different input methods for the upcoming device, according to sources.
Spotify is catching up to Android 13’s redesigned media player
Android's media player got yet another facelift with Android 13, and it continues to gain new capabilities. The changes will only appear when developers explicitly add support for it in their apps, though. While Google's own YouTube and YouTube Music were among the first to embrace the new layout, popular music streaming services like Spotify have remained behind the curve until now. But things are changing for Spotify as its Android app is now rolling out support for Android 13's media player to everyone.
