FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rrobserver.com
City of RR announces Christmas closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
rrobserver.com
Former Coronado Park residents sue the city
Eight people — most of whom camped at Coronado Park before Albuquerque officials closed it four months ago — have filed a lawsuit alleging that the city is violating the civil rights of people who are homeless. The plaintiffs — some of them still living on the streets...
rrobserver.com
NM Gas Co. wants to build a $180M liquid natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho
The New Mexico Gas Co. wants to reinforce system reliability and help mitigate sharp price fluctuations in cold winter months with a new, $180 million liquid natural gas storage facility it hopes to build in Rio Rancho. The company filed for project approval Friday morning at the state Public Regulation...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost
[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
ladailypost.com
State Assists Five New Mexico Companies With Funding
SANTA FE — New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes has announced that five companies have received Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) awards for November 2022. The agency approved a total award amount of $320,604.36 during their monthly JTIP board meeting. JTIP funds are allocated...
Homeless man sues City of Albuquerque over Coronado Park removal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four months since the city officials closed Coronado Park, a homeless man is suing the City of Albuquerque, with the help of the ACLU, for forcing him out. He claims the city’s actions have left him and others even more vulnerable. They’re asking a judge to force the city to stop tearing […]
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Residential structure fire in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Extended Stay America at 2321 International Ave SE Monday on reports of a residential structure fire Crews arrived on the scene around 7:04 a.m. and declared a working fire after seeing smoke from the third floor. Crews were able to access room 305 to get […]
newsfromthestates.com
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho man found guilty in Social Security scheme
United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced that James Anthony Sandoval, 57, of Rio Rancho, was found guilty on Dec. 16 by a Federal jury. He was convicted on 33 counts of theft of government property and one count each of making false statements...
Grassroots organization takes legal action to protect open space
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grassroots organization is preparing to take legal action against the City of Albuquerque to keep an open space area free of development. The non-profit, “Save the Elena Gallegos Citizen Committee” says the lawsuit is meant to stop the city from building an educational center in the Elena Gallegos Open Space. The […]
rrobserver.com
Salata Salad Kitchen coming to Rio Rancho
Salata Salad Kitchen, a Texas-based fast/casual restaurant, is expanding into New Mexico and, more specifically, Rio Rancho. “Rio Rancho (like most of America) is under-served when it comes to healthy restaurant options and we just wanted to change that,” Vice President of Franchise Development Julie Davis said. Salata, which...
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
ladailypost.com
NMG&F: Bull Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe
SANTA FE – New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that a bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been almost a dozen confirmed sightings of different moose in...
KOAT 7
New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
rrobserver.com
Hanukkah in New Mexico
As the sun set in New Mexico Sunday, many braved the cold to celebrate the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which lasts until the evening of Dec. 26. In Albuquerque, more than a hundred people gathered at Balloon Fiesta Park to witness a glowing menorah made of nine hot air balloons at an event organized by Chabad of New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
KOAT 7
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
Albuquerque church raising funds through Gift Mart
Some local families had an opportunity to holiday shop this weekend.
