Sullivan: Here come funds for Nome deep port

The National Defense Authorization Act has key victories for Alaska strategic infrastructure, the result of work by Sen. Dan Sullivan. Among those victories is increased funding for the Nome Arctic Deep Draft Port, and authorization for the Elim Subsistence Harbor project.

Sullivan, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, celebrated the passage yesterday of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 on the Senate floor by a vote of 83 to 11 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“Alaska is a resource-rich, but infrastructure-poor state,” Sullivan said. “The Army Corps of Engineers continues to do its vital work throughout Alaska, and this legislation provides the tools needed to support new water resources infrastructure and improve existing projects. Since serving as a senator for Alaska, I’ve been advocating for projects that will help our state realize its full economic potential and keep our citizens safe.

“I also want to thank my fellow committee members for their continued recognition of the vital role Nome’s deep-water port will play in advancing America’s capabilities in the Arctic. The Port of Nome is positioned to play a critical role in ensuring the United States is a leader in the Arctic region in terms of national security, international trade, and geopolitical influence.”

Key provisions for Alaska in WRDA 2022:

– In recognition of the strategic importance to the nation, the bill modifies the cost share for Nome Arctic Deep Draft Port to provide the community with an estimated savings of $132 million.

– Creates a program for projects to address storm damage prevention and reduction, coastal erosion, and ice and glacial damage in Alaska with a 10% cost share for economically-disadvantaged communities.

– Authorizes the navigation project for the Elim Subsistence Harbor: Federal cost share: $99.057 million. Nonfederal cost-share: $2.517 million. Total cost: $101.574 million.

– Authorizes the Corps to dredge a deeper entrance channel in Unalaska Bay to meet keel clearance safety standards while maintaining the cost share for the community at the existing amount.

– Provides relief to the City of St. George from retroactive cost increases associated with the previously completed harbor project.

– Directs the Corps to expedite the Juneau Auke Bay wave attenuator study, and, upon completion, to immediately proceed to preconstruction planning, engineering, and design.

– Authorizes and improves the Tribal Partnership Program, revising the cost share requirements for projects and studies carried out in partnership with Indian tribes.

– Requires each Corps district to have on staff a Tribal liaison to serve as a direct line of communication between the District Commander and the Tribal communities.

– Improves the technical assistance authorities of the Corps.

Timeline on the Port of Nome Expansion:

Water resource projects developed by the U.S. Army Corps undergo a multi-stage process. Each stage of the process must qualify for an existing authorization or receive a separate authorization from Congress, as well as receive congressional appropriation at each stage to proceed. Congress authorizes the Corps’ actions through periodic Water Resource Development Acts in the Senate EPW Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

in the Senate EPW Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. In 2012, the Corps launched the Alaska Deep Draft Arctic Port System Study to evaluate potential locations on the northern and western coasts of Alaska, and to determine the feasibility of constructing navigation improvements as part of a larger system of port facilities in the Arctic and sub-Arctic region. Following the selection of Nome as the location for an Arctic port, the Corps began a feasibility study, assessing the costs of the port versus the benefits. The Corps paused the feasibility study following the departure of Shell Oil Company from the Arctic, which significantly tipped the cost-benefit ratio against the port project.

In the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act , Senator Sullivan and the late Rep. Don Young included two provisions to justify a potential Arctic port based on its value to surrounding communities and its importance to national security.

, Senator Sullivan and the late Rep. Don Young included two provisions to justify a potential Arctic port based on its value to surrounding communities and its importance to national security. In 2017, following enactment of the WIIN Act , senior Corps leaders committed to Sullivan and Young to utilize the new authority to restart the feasibility study for the port.

, senior Corps leaders committed to Sullivan and Young to utilize the new authority to restart the feasibility study for the port. On February 2, 2018, the City of Nome and the Corps initiated a cost-sharing agreement.

On October 23, 2018, President Trump signed America’s Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA), which included Sullivan-Young language to expedite completion of a Corps feasibility study for the Nome port.

(AWIA), which included Sullivan-Young language to expedite completion of a Corps feasibility study for the Nome port. On May 29, 2020, the Corps announced the completion of the chief’s report for the Port of Nome Modification Feasibility Study, making the project eligible for congressional authorization and funding.